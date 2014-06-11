(Updated: CHANGES final note CORRECTS series note in 1st sentence of 2nd graph)

Diamondbacks 4, Astros 1: Bronson Arroyo pitched seven strong innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered as host Arizona earned a split of the quick two-game set.

Martin Prado sparked a key seventh-inning rally with a triple and a run scored and Aaron Hill had a pair of RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have won 10 of the last 11 meetings. Arroyo (6-4) let up a run on six hits while striking out five and Addison Reed worked a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Brad Peacock matched Arroyo through six frames, allowing a run on three hits with four strikeouts in a no-decision. Jon Singleton was 3-for-4 with a run scored for Houston, which finished its road trip at 3-2 and hosts Arizona for two games beginning Wednesday.

Goldschmidt got it started in the first, sending a 2-1 fastball into the pool beyond the right-center field fence for his 13th home run of the year and third in the last six games. The Astros knotted things up when Singleton led off the sixth with a double and came in on Matt Dominguez’s double one out later.

Josh Fields (1-4) took over for Peacock in the seventh and Prado greeted him with a triple on the 11th pitch of the at-bat before scoring on Hill’s sacrifice fly. A double by Cody Ross - who was hitting for Arroyo - and an error on center fielder Dexter Fowler tacked on another run and Hill doubled in Goldschmidt in the eighth as Arizona won for the sixth time in eight games overall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Astros RF George Springer missed his second straight game with right knee soreness. ... Arroyo improved to 10-1 with a 1.99 ERA in his last 13 starts versus Houston. ... The teams combined to go 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.