Astros celebrate first playoff berth since 2005

PHOENIX -- Houston manager A.J. Hinch gathered his team in the champagne-soaked visitors’ clubhouse after the Astros clinched their first playoff berth in 10 years Sunday.

“Nobody else outside this clubhouse thought we had a chance,” Hinch said. “They said a lot of things about this team, right? One thing they are going to say forever is that we are a (bleeping) playoff team. I’ll bet on this team. I love you (guys).”

Houston lost to Arizona 5-3 at Chase Field on Sunday when Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning. However, the Astros (86-76) qualified for their first playoff appearance in 10 years when the Texas Rangers beat the Angels to claim the AL West title and eliminate Los Angeles from playoff contention.

The Astros will play the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, with the winner advancing to a best-of-five AL Division Series against the Royals beginning Thursday in Kansas City.

Top AL Cy Young candidate Dallas Keuchel (20-8) will start Tuesday for the Astros on three days’ rest, Hinch said.

“What matters right now is that we are going to the playoffs,” Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said. “We’re going to play hard every day, no matter what.”

Altuve had two singles and a triple Sunday to reach 200 hits for the second time in his career, and right fielder George Springer had two doubles. Altuve and Craig Biggio are the only Astros to compile at least 200 hits in a season. Altuve had 225 hits in 2014, and Craig Biggio had 210 in 1998.

“I‘m not going to lie to you, it feels good to get 200 hits,” Altuve said, “but I just wanted to help my team win.”

Third baseman Luis Valbuena and Altuve singled to open the ninth inning off right-hander Brad Ziegler, who got Springer to ground into a double en route to his 30th save of the season. Ziegler converted his last 28 save opportunities.

Goldschmidt had two hits and scored twice. Center fielder A.J. Pollock had three hits, including his 20th homer, helping the Diamondbacks (79-83) win for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Goldschmidt’s homer, his 33rd, came after Pollock singled, stole second and took third on a wild pitch by right-hander Chad Qualls (3-5).

“I wish I hand’t given up a two-run homer, but I’ll take it, move on, no big deal,” Qualls said. “We made the playoffs, that’s awesome.”

Daniel Hudson (4-3) gave up the tying run on a wild pitch in the seventh but got the victory.

“It was a fun game to play in,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “Congratulations to the Astros for getting in.”

Pollock homered off the batter’s eye in center field with two outs in the first inning for a 1-0 lead off rookie right-hander Lance McCullers, who gave up three runs (two earned) in five innings.

Pollock is the only player in the major leagues with at least 30 doubles, 20 homers and 30 stolen bases. He wound up with 39 doubles, 20 homers and 39 stolen bases.

“The first two games of this series, that wasn’t the showing we wanted to have against these guys,” Pollock said. “We had one left and went out there and played well.”

NOTES: Houston OF Carlos Gomez missed his third consecutive game due to an intercostal injury, although manager A.J. Hinch said Gomez should be available in the postseason. ... Diamondbacks LF David Peralta was held out of the lineup Sunday after straining his right wrist Thursday. He finished his first full season hitting .312 with an NL-high 10 triples and 78 RBIs. ... Houston recorded 16 interleague victories this year, tied for the major league record set by Oakland in 2002 and matched by Boston and Minnesota in 2006. ... LHP Dallas Keuchel (20) and RHP Collin McHugh (19) joined LHP Mike Hampton and RHP Jose Lima as the only Houston teammates to win at least 19 games in the same season. Hampton (22) and Lima (21) did it in 1999.