Springer's 4 RBIs lead Astros past D-backs

PHOENIX -- Houston right fielder George Springer has turned the leadoff role into leading man stuff.

Springer had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs while finishing a triple short of the cycle in the Astros' 8-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field. He is 16-for-39 in nine games as the leadoff hitter this season, including in each of the last eight contests.

"I don't know if he's a ton different, I really don't want to ask him," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said about Springer's approach at the top of the order ahead of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.

"He knows he has to be a good hitter, knows he has to get on base. The pitch selection's been good. His job is to be a good hitter first, and what comes with that is a better hitter than when he tries to do too much. Whether it's mental or physical, I like the look of it. He's made a conscious adjustment to set the table."

Springer hit a three-run homer in the second inning after Arizona took a 2-0 lead in the first. He also singled in a run in a four-run fourth off Diamondbacks left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-5).

Springer, who hit leadoff 46 times last season, also doubled on the first pitch of the game.

"This week he's been an All-Star," Hinch said.

Luis Valbuena homered, and Altuve and Jake Marisnick had two hits and an RBI for Houston (24-29), which has won four in a row and seven of eight.

Jake Lamb had two hits and an RBI and Paul Goldschmidt added three hits and a run for the Diamondbacks (23-31), who lost their second in a row and for the sixth time in their last eight games. Arizona is 9-20 at home.

Jean Segura had a two-run double after an error by Altuve in the ninth inning before Luke Gregerson entered to strike out the side and pick up his 13th save.

Right-hander Lance McCullers (2-1) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked four.

"We're playing with more confidence, it's simple as that," McCullers said. "We have guys taking confident AB's, guys pitching with confidence, and we're starting to hit on all points of the game when we need to."

Corbin gave up seven runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

The Astros have 19 hits and 14 earned runs against Arizona's starters in the first two games of the home-and-home series, which will continue Wednesday and Thursday in Houston.

Arizona's starting pitchers have a 5.26 ERA this season.

"I think there is a level of concern with every part of our game," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "Starting pitching is not giving up the length we need for the most part,"

Michael Bourn, Goldschmidt and Lamb singled with one out in the first inning, with Lamb driving in Bourn. Goldschmidt scored on a fielder's choice to make it 2-0.

Marisnick doubled with two outs in the second before McCullers singled. Springer followed with his 12th homer of the season -- an opposite-field fly that just got over the fence for a 3-2 lead.

Valbuena walked before Gomez and Marisnick singled to make it 4-2 to begin the Astros' four-run fourth.

Springer's RBI single to center knocked out Corbin, and Altuve singled off reliever Jake Barrett drove in another run. Springer scored on Evan Gattis' groundout for a 7-2 lead.

"Wasn't really locating," Corbin said. "A lot of balls. I have to figure out how to attack the zone a little more and just be in the zone and make some better quality pitches."

Valbuena hit his sixth homer of the season in the fifth.

NOTES: CF Carlos Gomez was 1-for-3 with an infield single and a walk after being activated from the disabled list on the first day he was eligible. "I'm coming back at the perfect time, when the team is doing well," Gomez said. "It is more relaxing and more comfortable to do your job." Gomez, hitting .185, said he drove from Double-A Corpus Christi to Houston on Sunday and flew to Phoenix on Monday to meet the team.... Arizona LHP Edwin Escobar will remain in the rotation for a second start at the Cubs on Saturday, manager Chip Hale said. Escobar gave up 10 hits and eight runs (seven earned) in 3 1/3 innings in his first major league start on Monday. RHP Shelby Miller (sprained finger) could be ready to return to the rotation the next time through, Hale said. ... The retractable roof at Chase Field was closed for a day game. The temperature at first pitch was 94 degrees. ... Arizona RF David Peralta (wrist) is scheduled to play extended spring training games on Wednesday and Thursday and will rest on Friday, Hale said. Peralta's return this weekend appears unlikely. He has not played since May 7.