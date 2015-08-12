Bumgarner, Belt lead Giants over Astros

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Madison Bumgarner walked out of the dugout toward the on-deck circle in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night, San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy was obligated to ask how his starting pitcher was doing.

He got the response he fully expected.

“He said, ‘Why are you asking?'” Bochy recalled.

So the veteran manager left his ace in the game, and Bumgarner proceeded to finish off a 12-strikeout, complete-game effort that lifted the Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

First baseman Brandon Belt smacked two home runs off Astros ace Scott Kazmir, helping the Giants record the 10th win in their last 12 meeting with the Astros in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in interleague play this season.

“He’s just a big, strong guy with great stuff,” Bochy said of Bumgarner, who pitched the eighth complete game of his career. “We call them horses. You ride them.”

Bumgarner outpitched Kazmir, who not only surrendered both of Belt’s homers but also hurt his own cause with two errors, one of which led to an unearned run.

“We ran into one of the better pitchers in the bigs,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Bumgarner. “We had a chance to score early, but when he needed (a clutch hit), he pitched tough. We didn’t get a lot of good swings against him.”

In winning for the fifth time in his last six starts, Bumgarner (13-6) went the distance for the second time this season, allowing one run on five hits. He did not walk a batter.

“That’s a starter’s goal,” the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player said of a complete game. “It’s not all that easy to do.”

It’s not easy to strike out seven opponents in a row, either, but Bumgarner did that as well, bridging the first, second and third innings. The streak tied a San Francisco-era franchise record, set initially by Juan Marichal in 1964 and matched by Jonathan Sanchez in 2010.

”I wasn’t even aware of it,“ Bumgarner said of the streak. ”I don’t really care about that strikeouts that much. Winning is the important thing.

“But that’s pretty cool.”

The 12 strikeouts came Bumgarner four double-digit outings this season and 23 in his career.

Belt’s homers, both solo shots, came in the fourth and sixth innings, producing the Giants’ first two runs of the game.

The win was San Francisco’s ninth in its last 10 home games.

Belt’s second home run, which came with one out in the sixth, was his 17th of the season, matching his career-best set previously in 2013.

It came one pitch after Kazmir buzzed the left-handed hitter with a high-and-tight fastball.

“I don’t know if he was trying to do that,” Belt said diplomatically. “But when they do, they usually go back away with the next pitch.”

The homer, which went to left field, came on a pitch down and away.

Belt, who also had a two-homer game on Aug. 1 at Texas, now has three multiple-homer games in his career. He now has seven homers among his last 10 hits.

“That’s more me,” Belt said of the fact his homers went to center and left fields. “I know I can hit the ball all over the field.”

The Giants, who snapped a four-game losing streak, added a second run in the sixth inning, making it 3-0, thanks to two misplays by Kazmir.

First, the pitcher took too much time after fielding a topper in front of the plate hit by left fielder Justin Maxwell and threw late to first base. Maxwell was credited with a two-out hit.

Second baseman Ehire Adrianza followed with a similar grounder in front of the mound. This time, Kazmir pounced on it quickly but threw wildly past first baseman Chris Carter.

When the ball also eluded right fielder Jake Marisnick, who was backing up on the play, Maxwell was able to come all the way around to score the unearned run, making it 3-0.

“That last run should never have happened,” Kazmir lamented. “I took my time on the first one, and should have held onto the second one. It was frustrating.”

That ended the night for Kazmir (6-7), who gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

The Astros, who lost their fourth straight and fell to 1-7 on their current trip, ended Bumgarner’s shutout bid in the seventh after a one-out triple by left fielder Evan Gattis.

Bumgarner struck out third baseman Jed Lowrie for the second out, but Carter followed with an RBI single, plating Gattis and pulling the Astros within 3-1.

Belt and Astros shortstop Jose Altuve, who had a pair of singles, were the only players in the game with multiple hits.

NOTES: Despite the loss, the Astros (10-3) retained baseball’s best record in interleague play. The Giants improved to 11-5. ... LHP Madison Bumgarner’s streak of strikeouts began after he’d allowed singles to the Astros’ first two batters of the game -- second baseman Jose Altuve and center fielder Carlos Gomez. ... Astros LHP Scott Kazmir became just the second Astros pitchers ever to commit two errors in one game. LHP Fernando Abad also was charged with two errors in a game in 2011. ... Before the game, the Giants placed CF Angel Pagan (patella tendinitis in right knee) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled OF Juan Perez from Triple-A Sacramento. ... Giants LF Nori Aoki passed a concussion test Tuesday and was eligible to play, but was nonetheless held out. Aoki got hit in the head by a pitch Sunday in Chicago. ... Giants C Andrew Susac (sprained right thumb) began an injury-rehab stint at Class A San Jose on Tuesday night, going 1-for-4. ... The Astros announced a minor league trade before the game. They dealt former two-time minor league All-Star RHP Jason Stoffel to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations. The reliever had been 4-2 in 35 games at Triple-A Fresno.