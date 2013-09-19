Preview: Astros at Indians

The Cleveland Indians get a nice break from the schedule-makers this weekend as they continue to battle for the postseason. The Indians hope to take advantage of the downturn in competition when they host the opener of a four-game series against the major league-worst Houston Astros on Thursday. Cleveland sits one-half game behind the Texas Rangers for the second American League wild-card spot.

The Indians do not face a team with a winning record over their final 10 games and get the next six at home against last-place Houston and Chicago. Cleveland is battling a handful of other teams for the two wild-card spots and did not help itself much in Kansas City, where it dropped two of three this week. The Astros were out of the race months ago but have not stopped competing and took the Cincinnati Reds to extra innings on Wednesday before falling 6-5 in 13 frames.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Houston), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (6-9, 5.71 ERA) vs. Indians RH Ubaldo Jimenez (12-9, 3.49)

Keuchel snapped a string of seven straight winless appearances with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday despite allowing six runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 frames. The 25-year-old struck out nine batters in that turn but failed to complete six innings for the third time in five starts. Keuchel was knocked around for seven runs (three earned) in 2 2/3 frames against Cleveland on April 20.

Jimenez is becoming the most reliable starter on Terry Francona’s staff and is aiming for a four straight turn with fewer than two earned runs allowed. The Dominican Republic native is improving his command, posting 42 strikeouts against six walks in his last five outings. Jimenez surrendered four runs on as many hits over five innings at Houston on April 21 and did not factor in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians RHP Justin Masterson (left oblique) is expected to do his first work off a mound since suffering the injury on Sept. 2 with a bullpen session on Friday.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

3. Cleveland used at least six pitchers in each of its three games at Kansas City.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, Astros 3