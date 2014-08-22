FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Astros at Indians
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 23, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Astros at Indians

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Cleveland Indians look to rebound from a rare loss by ace Corey Kluber when they open a three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros on Friday. The Indians had won seven of nine before dropping Thursday’s series finale in Minnesota to remain 4 1/2 games behind division rival Detroit for the second wild card in the American League. Zach Walters has been a nice addition for Cleveland, hitting four homers in nine games since he was acquired from Washington.

Like Cleveland, the Astros also were unable to complete a three-game sweep when they were blanked by the New York Yankees on Thursday to dip to 4-3 on their 10-game road trip. Houston had amassed 32 runs in its previous five games and has already won three more contests than last year’s dismal 51-111 total. Chris Carter has swatted a major league-best 17 homers since the beginning of July but is in a rut with two hits and nine strikeouts in his last 18 at-bats.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-8, 5.47 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (5-4, 3.27)

Peacock has done little to justify his spot in the starting rotation over his past five outings, going 0-3 and failing to go more than five innings in that span. He is coming off a rocky performance at Boston, when he was roughed up for six runs (five earned) and a pair of homers in 4 1/3 innings. Peacock has struggled miserably away from home with a 1-5 record, 6.69 ERA and 11 homers surrendered in only 39 innings.

Carrasco has made the most of his opportunity since returning to the starting rotation, registering back-to-back victories and not allowing a run over 12 innings. He limited Baltimore to three hits over seven innings in his last turn after permitting only two hits over five innings in a win at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 10. Carrasco, who has made only one relief appearance against Houston, also did not walk a batter in his last two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley is mired in a 2-for-22 slump over his past six games.

2. Astros CF Dexter Fowler is 10-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Cleveland swept a four-game home series from the Astros last September, holding them to five runs.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Astros 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.