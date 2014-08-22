Preview: Astros at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to rebound from a rare loss by ace Corey Kluber when they open a three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros on Friday. The Indians had won seven of nine before dropping Thursday’s series finale in Minnesota to remain 4 1/2 games behind division rival Detroit for the second wild card in the American League. Zach Walters has been a nice addition for Cleveland, hitting four homers in nine games since he was acquired from Washington.

Like Cleveland, the Astros also were unable to complete a three-game sweep when they were blanked by the New York Yankees on Thursday to dip to 4-3 on their 10-game road trip. Houston had amassed 32 runs in its previous five games and has already won three more contests than last year’s dismal 51-111 total. Chris Carter has swatted a major league-best 17 homers since the beginning of July but is in a rut with two hits and nine strikeouts in his last 18 at-bats.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (3-8, 5.47 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (5-4, 3.27)

Peacock has done little to justify his spot in the starting rotation over his past five outings, going 0-3 and failing to go more than five innings in that span. He is coming off a rocky performance at Boston, when he was roughed up for six runs (five earned) and a pair of homers in 4 1/3 innings. Peacock has struggled miserably away from home with a 1-5 record, 6.69 ERA and 11 homers surrendered in only 39 innings.

Carrasco has made the most of his opportunity since returning to the starting rotation, registering back-to-back victories and not allowing a run over 12 innings. He limited Baltimore to three hits over seven innings in his last turn after permitting only two hits over five innings in a win at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 10. Carrasco, who has made only one relief appearance against Houston, also did not walk a batter in his last two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians LF Michael Brantley is mired in a 2-for-22 slump over his past six games.

2. Astros CF Dexter Fowler is 10-for-25 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Cleveland swept a four-game home series from the Astros last September, holding them to five runs.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Astros 3