Preview: Astros at Indians

The Houston Astros attempt to continue their success on the road and further damage the playoff hopes of the Cleveland Indians when the teams meet in the middle contest of their three-game series at Progressive Field on Saturday. Houston is 5-3 on its 10-game road trip, winning two of four at both Boston and two of three at the New York Yankees before using a ninth-inning rally to take the opener in Cleveland on Friday. Pinch-runner Gregorio Petit scored on an error to snap a tie and Jon Singleton belted a three-run homer later in the ninth as the Astros posted a 5-1 victory.

Houston managed only three hits Friday but has scored five or more runs six times over the first eight contests of its trek. Cleveland registered four hits but crossed the plate just once as Zach Walters hit his fifth home run in 10 games since being acquired from Washington at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. The Indians, who have dropped two straight after winning seven of nine, trail first-place Kansas City by seven games in the American League Central and are five behind Seattle in the race for the second wild card.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (6-9, 3.00 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (4-6, 4.79)

McHugh extended his unbeaten streak to four starts Sunday at Boston, allowing one run and seven hits over six innings. The 27-year-old has yielded one run while working at least six frames in each outing during his run. McHugh, who never has faced Cleveland, lost six consecutive starts prior to the unbeaten stretch.

Salazar is coming off his second straight loss, a five-inning outing against Baltimore on Sunday in which he allowed two runs and four hits. The 24-year-old Dominican won his first three starts since returning from the minors, giving up a total of four earned runs over 18 frames. Salazar, who will be facing Houston for the first time, has pitched more than six innings only twice in his last eight turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston entered Friday’s opener having scored a league-leading 145 runs since the All-Star break.

2. Cleveland leads the majors with 99 errors after committing a total of 98 last season.

3. Indians C Yan Gomes is day-to-day with a mild concussion.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Indians 3