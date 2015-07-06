Preview: Astros at Indians

A pair of 10-game winners will square off when the Houston Astros continue their 10-game road trip in the opener of a four-game set at the Cleveland Indians on Monday night. Houston left-hander Dallas Kuechel looks to win his third straight start when he opposes Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco, who came within one out of a no-hitter in his last outing.

The American League West-leading Astros had won five in a row before dropping the final two games at home against Boston. Rookie shortstop Carlos Correa, the top overall selection in the 2012 draft, was 7-for-14 with a pair of homers and four RBIs in the three-game set versus the Red Sox. Like Houston, the Indians had ripped off five consecutive victories before suffering back-to-back losses at Pittsburgh, managing a combined three runs and eight hits in the two setbacks. First baseman Carlos Santana continues to labor for the Indians, going 3-for-28 with zero RBIs over the past nine games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (10-3, 2.03 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (10-6, 3.88)

Since giving up a season-high five runs in a 6-3 loss at Seattle on June 20, Keuchel has not allowed a run in winning his last two starts. He turned in an overpowering effort versus the New York Yankees on June 25, striking out a season-high 12 while registering his second shutout and third complete game of the season. He followed that up with eight scoreless innings against Kansas City to move within two wins of his career high.

Carrasco lost his no-hitter at Tampa Bay on a two-out, 0-2 pitch in the ninth inning that also deprived him of his second career shutout, but the one hit was all he permitted in the 13-strikeout masterpiece. Carrasco went eight innings in his previous start to beat Detroit, allowing two runs on five hits. The 28-year-old Venzuelan beat Houston in his season debut, striking out 10 and yielding three hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

1. Cleveland has won five of the last six meetings, holding the Astros to a combined six runs.

2. Astros LF Evan Gattis has hit safely in six straight and 10 of 11 games.

3. The Indians had six straight starters pitch into the seventh inning before the streak was halted Sunday.

