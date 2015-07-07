Preview: Astros at Indians

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is in danger of surpassing last year’s loss total when he takes the mound for the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night against the visiting Houston Astros in the second of a four-game series. Kluber, who is winless since May 28, must try to cool off a Houston offense that erupted for 16 hits in Monday’s 9-4 victory.

Astros right fielder Preston Tucker was 3-for-21 over a five-game stretch before celebrating his 25th birthday with a career-high four-hit performance Monday, including a homer. Marwin Gonzalez, who also went deep, is 7-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak and 3-for-5 lifetime against Kluber. Brandon Moss drove in a pair of runs on two hits to give him nine RBIs in the last six games for Cleveland, which has sandwiched a pair of three-game skids around a five-game winning streak. Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis, named to the AL All-Star team earlier Monday, is riding a 29-game home hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Vincent Velasquez (0-0, 4.21 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-9, 3.64)

Velasquez is still in search of his first victory after becoming the fourth pitcher in history - and first since 1997 - to not register a decision in his first five major-league starts. He went 6 1/3 innings for the second straight outing in his last turn versus Kansas City, giving up four runs and five hits while matching his season high with seven strikeouts. Velásquez has walked only two batters in his last two starts.

Kluber has been unable to buy a win, falling to 0-4 over his last six starts despite striking out 14 and giving up three earned runs over eight innings in a no-decision at Tampa Bay on Thursday. He also did not factor in the decision in his previous turn at Baltimore, fanning 10 while allowing three runs in seven innings. Kluber has had Houston’s number, posting a 3-1 record and 1.90 ERA in four appearances (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who will start for the AL in the All-Star game, has hit safely in a career high-tying 14 straight games.

2. Indians OF Michael Brantley is 1-for-14 in his last four games.

3. Houston is 32-4 this season when hitting multiple homers in a game.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Astros 3