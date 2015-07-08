Preview: Astros at Indians

Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer owns a sub-.500 record during his brief major-league career, but he has been nearly untouchable in two starts against the Houston Astros. Bauer has held Houston scoreless for 12 innings and looks to make it three straight wins over the visiting Astros on Wednesday in the third of a four-game series.

Michael Brantley collected three hits, including his first home run since May 14, as Cleveland halted a three-game skid with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night. It marked only the 16th victory in 40 games at Progressive Field for the Indians, who have not won back-to-back home games since May 22-24 versus Cincinnati. Rookie right fielder Preston Tucker is 6-for-9 in the series for Houston, which had not been shut out since May 31. All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve was hitless in four at-bats Tuesday, ending his hitting streak at a career high-tying 14 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Dan Straily (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (7-5, 3.88)

Once a promising prospect with Oakland, Straily is attempting to resurrect his career as he makes his second start of the season. His debut with Houston left a lot to be desired, as the 26-year-old lasted only 4 2/3 innings and was charged with five runs (four earned) in a no-decision at Boston. A 10-game winner with the Athletics in 2013, Straily lost his only start versus Cleveland, allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Bauer rebounded from back-to-back losses with a victory at Pittsburgh last time out, going 6 1/3 innings and limiting the Pirates to two runs on three hits. The one mistake for the former No. 3 overall draft pick was surrendering a two-run homer, the fourth blast he’s allowed over his last three outings. Bauer overpowered the Astros in his season debut, registering a career-high 11 strikeouts in six hitless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros DH Evan Gattis is 12-for-31 during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis had his 29-game home hitting streak snapped after going 0-for-3 on Tuesday.

3. Astros RHP Chad Qualls tossed a perfect inning at Double-A Corpus Christi and could rejoin the team Friday.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Astros 2