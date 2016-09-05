Preview: Astros at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to ride the momentum of an emotional comeback victory and continue their perfect homestand on Monday, when they open a four-game series against the Houston Astros. The American League Central-leading Indians, who scored three runs in the ninth inning of a 6-5 triumph over Miami on Sunday, have won each of the first six contests of their 10-game stretch at Progressive Field and 33 of their last 44 in front of the home fans.

Lonnie Chisenhall snapped an 0-for-16 drought with two hits - including the game-winning single - in the series finale versus the Marlins. The 27-year-old also recorded a pair of hits in the last encounter with Houston on May 11, but that contest is best remembered for Marwin Gonzalez's walk-off homer in a 5-3 win in 16 innings. George Springer went deep in that game and also homered in Sunday's 7-6 victory as Houston salavaged the finale of its three-game set against Lone Star State-rival Texas. Impressive rookie Alex Bregman went 7-for-15 with three extra-base hits and four RBIs over the weekend for the Astros, who reside two games behind Baltimore and Detroit in the race for the AL's second wild card.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (9-6, 4.31 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2-1, 5.30)

Fiers settled for his second straight no-decision against Oakland on Wednesday despite allowing just one earned run in five innings. While the 31-year-old isn't receiving the individual glory, his team has won in each of his last three trips to the mound (18 1/3 frames). Fiers will look to continue the good fortune versus Cleveland, against which he permitted just one run and three hits over a season-high seven innings in a 7-1 triumph on May 9.

With 11 appearances under his belt, Clevinger will make his first start since Aug. 13, with the struggling Josh Tomlin being skipped in the rotation. The 25-year-old Clevinger has fond memories of that date, as he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings to record his first major-league victory. Manager Terry Francona told reporters on Sunday that Clevinger's start could be brief before the ball is turned over to the bullpen.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor has recorded 14 hits in his last seven games but is batting just .188 lifetime versus Houston.

2. Astros C Evan Gattis is 4-for-9 with a pair of solo homers in his last two contests.

3. Indians 3B Jose Ramirez notched four hits on Sunday, matching his total from his previous six games.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Astros 5