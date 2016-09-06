FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Astros at Indians
September 7, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Preview: Astros at Indians

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Houston Astros did not fare as well as they would have liked in the first of four straight series against division leaders, but got off to a good start in their second set. Houston continues its quest for a wild card in the American League on Tuesday as it visits the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians for the second contest of their four-game matchup.

The Astros salvaged the finale of their three-game road set against AL West-leading Texas on Sunday and began their series versus Cleveland with a 6-2 triumph as prized prospect Alex Bregman belted his seventh home run in 38 major-league contests. Houston, which trails Baltimore and Detroit by two games for the second wild-card spot, returns home for three-game sets against the major league-best Chicago Cubs and Texas after its series with Cleveland. The Indians had their six-game winning streak halted with Monday's defeat, which also reduced their division lead over the Tigers to 4 1/2 games. Mike Napoli may be heating up as he ended a 21-game drought to match his career high of 30 home runs, which he set in 2011 with Texas.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (15-8, 3.09)

Peacock will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start in place of Dallas Keuchel, who is suffering from inflammation in his left shoulder. The 28-year-old Peacock made five relief appearances for Houston last month, allowing three runs and four hits - two homers - over seven innings. Peacock's only appearance against the Indians came Aug. 22, 2014, when he settled for a no-decision after giving up one run and two hits in five frames at Cleveland.

Kluber won his seventh consecutive decision Wednesday as he registered a season-high 11 strikeouts while allowing three runs and six hits in eight innings against Minnesota. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner went 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA in six turns in August to earn AL Pitcher of the Month honors. Kluber dropped to 4-2 in six career games (five starts) against the Astros on May 9 after yielding five runs on five hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros C Jason Castro sat out Monday's contest because of inflammation in his knee.

2. Cleveland recalled LHP Kyle Crockett, who posted a 5.65 ERA in 24 relief appearances earlier this season, from Triple-A Columbus.

3. Houston summoned LHP Kevin Chapman and C Max Stassi from Triple-A Fresno.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, Astros 2

