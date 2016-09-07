Preview: Astros at Indians

The Houston Astros may have misfired to begin their stretch of four consecutive series against division leaders, but they sure are clicking on all cylinders of late. The Astros will vie for their fourth straight victory on Wednesday as they play the third contest of their four-game set versus the host Cleveland Indians.

Rookie Alex Bregman is at the center of Houston's surge as the 22-year-old improved to 10-for-24 with two homers, seven RBIs and five runs scored after contributing an RBI triple in Tuesday's 4-3 triumph. The 22-year-old has driven in 23 runs while reaching base in 20 consecutive contests for the Astros, who reside two games behind Baltimore for the second wild-card spot in the American League. Carlos Santana belted a solo homer in Tuesday's setback as he tries to work his way out of a 5-for-30 slump over his last 10 contests for the Central-leading Indians, who hold a 4 1/2-game advantage over second-place Detroit. The 30-year-old Dominican has struggled mightily versus Wednesday starter Doug Fister, batting .152 with eight strikeouts in 33 career at-bats.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (12-10, 3.91 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (10-7, 3.06)

Fister endured his worst outing of the season on Friday as the 32-year-old yielded a campaign-high eight runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 10-8 setback versus Texas. Fister has dropped two in a row and three of his last four while permitting 21 runs on 35 hits in his last five outings (26 innings). The veteran owns a 5-3 mark versus Cleveland, but Jason Kipnis has had his number by going 12-for-25 in his career.

Carrasco improved to 3-1 in his last five outings on Friday after scattering six hits and striking out 11 in 7 1/3 scoreless innings of a 6-2 victory versus Miami. The 29-year-old Venezuelan has fanned at least eight batters in six consecutive starts and reached 11 in a game for the third time in 13 outings. Carrasco has posted a 2-1 mark with a 2.05 ERA in five career appearances against the Astros, although his last encounter with the club (five runs, 10 hits in four innings) left plenty for which to be desired.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve is just 3-for-20 this month after batting .333 in August.

2. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli finished last month with four hits in three games before going 1-for-14 in the first four contests of September.

3. Houston's Jason Castro is expected to return from a two-game absence with a bruised knee to replace fellow C Evan Gattis, who is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in the series.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Astros 2