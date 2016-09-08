Preview: Astros at Indians

The Cleveland Indians look to finish a strong 10-game homestand with eight victories when they host the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon. The Indians recovered from two straight losses to edge the Astros 6-5 on Wednesday and will send Trevor Bauer to the mound for the series finale in search of his fifth win in five career starts against Houston.

Bauer owns a 4-0 record and 0.67 ERA versus the Astros and first-place Cleveland holds a 5 1/2-game lead over Detroit in the American League Central. Bauer is not expected to face star shortstop Carlos Correa, who was sent back to Houston due to left shoulder inflammation after hitting safely in his last 12 games. The Astros, who trail Baltimore by two games for the AL’s second wild card, go home after Thursday's contest for three-game series against division leaders Texas and the Chicago Cubs. Rookie Alex Bregman moved from third base to shortstop Wednesday and extended his hitting streak to six games (11-for-29) while Jose Altuve recorded two hits to keep his AL-leading average at .344.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH David Paulino (NR) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (10-6, 3.70 ERA)

The 6-7 Paulino will be making his major-league debut as he fills in for 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel (shoulder inflammation). The 22-year-old Dominican spent time at three levels of the minors this season, recording a 5-4 record, 2.00 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 90 innings. Paulino was acquired as the player to be named in the deal with Detroit for Jose Veras in 2013.

Bauer has become a mainstay in the rotation after starting the season in the bullpen and is 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA over his last six starts. The 25-year-old UCLA product has not allowed a homer in his last three outings and has served up 15 in 30 games (23 starts). Evan Gattis has a home run and five strikeouts in six at-bats versus Bauer, who pitched seven scoreless innings at Houston in a victory on May 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Altuve needs four stolen bases to become the first player in major-league history with 200 doubles and 200 steals in his first six seasons.

2. Cleveland OF Lonnie Chisenhall is 7-for-15 during his four-game hitting streak, following a stretch in which he went 0-for-16.

3. Gattis has hit 16 of his 24 homers this season as a catcher, tying the single-season franchise mark for the position shared by Jason Castro (2013) and John Bateman (1966).

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Astros 3