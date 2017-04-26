Preview: Astros at Indians

Trevor Bauer is in an advantageous position to pull himself out of an early hole and even his record, if history is any indication. Bauer looks to emerge victorious for the sixth time in as many career starts versus the Houston Astros on Wednesday as the Cleveland Indians attempt to regain their footing after a tough beginning at Progressive Field.

Bauer sports a 5-0 career mark with a 1.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 32 innings against the Astros, with two wins and nine punchouts coming last year. While those are positive numbers, Cleveland fell for the fifth time in its last six at home with a 4-2 setback in Tuesday's series-opening clash with Houston. Winners of 10 of their last 12, the American League West-leading Astros hardly were in the celebratory mood after seeing All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez leave the game with injuries following a collision. Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Altuve did not sustain a concussion after his chase of a fly ball ended with an impromptu meeting with his teammate and is considered day-to-day while Hernandez was carted off with a left knee contusion.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Southwest (Houston), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr (2-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-2, 6.35)

McCullers answered a disastrous outing with a stellar one, as the 23-year-old scattered three hits and struck out eight in 6 2/3 scoreless innings of a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. While McCullers dominated his recent trip to the mound, his road performance continues to leave plenty to be desired as he owns a 3-8 mark with a 5.11 ERA away from Minute Maid Park. McCullers has limited experience against the Indians, although Edwin Encarnacion greeted him with a solo homer in his two at-bats versus the hurler.

After two difficult outings, Bauer turned in a solid performance on Thursday after allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings of a 6-2 triumph over Minnesota. The 26-year-old handcuffed Houston in his first encounter last year, scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings before overcoming two homers in five frames on Sept. 8. Yuli Gurriel, who went deep off Bauer in the latter contest, is 11-for-23 with four RBIs and five runs scored in his last six games overall.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley belted a solo homer in the ninth inning on Tuesday, improving to 14-for-38 with four homers and seven RBIs during his nine-game hitting streak.

2. Houston SS Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 in the series opener and has three hits in his last two contests after an 0-for-17 stretch in his previous five.

3. Indians 3B Jose Ramirez has hit safely in six of his last seven home games, going 13-for-25 in that stretch.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Astros 1