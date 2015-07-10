Indians 3, Astros 1

CLEVELAND -- Rookie shortstop Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run and four Cleveland pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Indians beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Thursday night at Progressive Field.

Rookie right-hander Cody Anderson (2-1) pitched into the seventh inning to get the win. Through his first four major league starts, Anderson has a 0.89 ERA.

Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth to pick up his 18th save.

Trailing 1-0, Cleveland scored three runs and knocked left-hander Brett Oberholtzer out of the game in the sixth. Lindor led off the inning with his second major league home run, a line drive over the left field wall on a 3-1 pitch.

Center fielder Michael Brantley followed with a double down the right field line. Designated hitter Ryan Raburn doubled down the left field line, scoring Brantley and giving the Indians a 2-1 lead.

Right-hander Josh Fields relieved Oberholtzer and was greeted by a booming triple bounced off the wall in center field by first baseman Carlos Santana, scoring Raburn to make it 3-1. The triple was Santana’s first since 2013.

Oberholtzer (2-2) pitched six innings, giving up three runs, seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Anderson retired the first two batters in the seventh inning and was relieved by left-hander Marc Rzepczynski.

Anderson continued his outstanding work since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus on June 21. In 6 2/3 innings, he gave up one run and three hits with one strikeout and two walks.

In his four starts, Anderson has pitched 30 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and 17 hits. He has struck out 11 and walked three.

Anderson retired the first six batters he faced before catcher Hank Conger led off the third inning with a home run over the center-field wall, his fifth homer of the season, to give the Astros a 1-0 lead.

The Indians threatened in the second when Raburn singled and Santana walked, putting runners at first and second with no outs. But Oberholtzer struck out catcher Yan Gomes and retired left fielder David Murphy and third baseman Giovanny Urshela on flyouts to end the inning.

NOTES: Indians RHP Josh Tomlin will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Friday. Tomlin, who has been on the disabled list all season, had right shoulder surgery on March 29. ... Since April 29, Indians RHP Cody Allen is 14-for-14 in save opportunities with a 1.20 ERA, 48 strikeouts and nine walks. ... Astros RHP Collin McHugh will start Friday’s game at Tampa Bay. Since Aug. 1, 2014, McHugh is tied with Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole for the major league lead in wins. McHugh is 16-4 with a 3.49 ERA during that period.