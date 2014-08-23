EditorsNote: typo fix in headline

Astros embarrass Indians, 5-1

CLEVELAND -- Jon Singleton’s three-run home run capped a four-run ninth inning rally as the Houston Astros beat the mistake-prone Cleveland Indians 5-1 Friday night at Progressive Field.

Two errors in the top of the ninth inning -- Cleveland’s major league-leading 98th and 99th errors of the season -- made all four Houston runs in the ninth inning unearned.

“The game kind of sped up for one inning there and the ball went moving around the diamond a little bit,” said Houston manager Bo Porter. “I felt like our guys did a good job of being aggressive and took advantage of some mistakes that the other team made.”

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was more blunt.

“That’s not the way we want to play,” he said. “Losing a game is one thing. Losing like that is another.”

With one out in the top of the ninth and the score tied 1-1, Houston designated hitter Chris Carter drew a walk from right-hander Cody Allen (4-3). Center fielder Dexter Fowler hit a grounder to first baseman Carlos Santana. Santana threw wildly to second base for an error, allowing Carter to go from first to third.

Gregorio Petit, pinch running for Carter, then scored when Fowler stole second and catcher Roberto Perez threw wildly to second for an error, allowing Fowler to go to third.

“If we want to continue to be in this thing we have to play a lot cleaner than that,” said Francona. “We can’t play like that and expect to win.”

After catcher Jason Castro walked, Fowler was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice grounder hit by shortstop Marwin Gonzalez. But Singleton then belted a 3-2 pitch from Allen over the left-field wall for his 12th home run, giving Houston a 5-1 lead.

“Defensively they kind of went haywire. We just kind of benefited from it,” said Singleton.

“Cody’s forced to throw 25 pitches (because of the errors), and he left one up and it got hit out,” said Francona.

The win went to left-hander Tony Sipp (4-2), who pitched the bottom of the eighth.

Cleveland blew a great opportunity to break the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth when the Indians had runners at first and second with no outs, but one runner was picked off base and the other was thrown out trying to steal, and the game remained 1-1.

Houston starter Brad Peacock held the Indians to one run through five innings, but then was removed from the game due to discomfort in his right forearm.

The game was a pitcher’s duel for the early innings as Peacock and Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco pitched to a 1-1 standoff. In five innings Peacock gave up one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Carrasco, who has flourished since being moved from the bullpen back into the starting rotation, pitched six innings and held Houston to one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

“I tried to mix my pitches and give our team a chance to win,” said Carrasco.

In three starts since being put back into the rotation Carrasco is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA. In 18 innings he has allowed one earned run on seven hits with 17 strikeouts and two walks. Opposing teams have hit .117 (7-for-60) against him in those starts.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead when Gonzalez led off the top of the fifth with a line drive home run over the right-field wall. That run snapped a streak of 16 consecutive scoreless innings by Carrasco, which included his last two starts and the first four innings Friday.

The only Indians hit off Peacock in the first four innings was a one-out single by shortstop Jose Ramirez in the first inning. Ramirez, however, was quickly erased when he apparently forgot how many outs there were and was doubled off first base on left fielder Michael Brantley’s flyout to center fielder Fowler.

Brantley’s flyout started Peacock on a streak in which he retired 12 batters in a row before designated hitter Zach Walters ripped a home run over the wall in right field with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score at 1-1. It was Walters’ third home run in the last three games.

NOTES: Indians C Yan Gomes did not play Friday and is listed as day to day with a mild concussion. He was hit on the mask by a pitched ball Thursday in Minnesota. ... Since being acquired in the July 31 trade that sent SS Asdrubal Cabrera to Washington, Indians INF Zach Walters has hit four home runs, and all four have either tied the score or given the Indians the lead. ... Dallas Keuchel’s American League-leading five complete games are the most by a Houston left-hander since Mike Hampton had seven in 1997.