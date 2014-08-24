Bauer pitches, Ramirez hits Indians to win over Astros

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians still aren’t scoring many runs, but their pitching has been so good lately it hasn’t mattered.

Sunday at Progressive Field, right-hander Trevor Bauer pitched six scoreless innings and shortstop Jose Ramirez had three hits to lead the Indians to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros.

Despite getting outscored 8-7, Cleveland wonpitches, two of three games in the weekend series. Over their last 13 games, Indians starting pitchers have a 1.70 ERA and the team’s record is 9-4.

“We haven’t been scoring a ton of runs but we’ve won a couple of series because of our pitching,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “The hope is the pitching stays right where it is, because when we pitch like that we give ourselves a chance to win.”

Bauer (5-7) struck out nine, walked three and gave up four hits in becoming the third Cleveland starter to pitch well in the three-game series.

The three Indians starters, right-handers Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar and Bauer, combined to give up two earned runs on nine hits in 18 innings.

“Our rotation has been unbelievable,” said Bauer. “Every day we run a new guy out there and we have the feeling he’s going to post some good numbers and give us a chance to win.”

Right-hander Cody Allen pitched the ninth inning to pick up his 17th save, but it wasn’t easy. Allen gave up two singles and a walk as the Astros loaded the bases with two outs. But Allen struck out designated hitter Dexter Fowler to end the game. Houston left-hander Brett Oberholtzer (4-9) pitched into the seventh inning but took the loss.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, which began with an infield single by center fielder Michael Bourn. Ramirez doubled off the left-field wall, sending Bourn to third. Bourn later scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Carlos Santana.

Cleveland added another run in the fourth inning in a rally that began with two outs and nobody on base. Left fielder Mike Aviles doubled to left field and third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall followed with a single to right field, scoring Aviles and giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.

The Indians knocked Oberholtzer out of the game in the seventh inning. Chisenhall led off the inning with a single, and he went to second on a balk. Catcher Roberto Perez’s sacrifice bunt moved Chisenhall to third. Ramirez then singled up the middle to score Chisenhall, giving the Indians a 3-0 lead.

Ramirez had three hits Sunday after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Indians’ 3-2 win Saturday. In the three-game series Ramirez was 7-for-13 (.538).

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence. That’s good to see. And he’s such a good shortstop, he’s all over the place out there,” said Francona.

Oberholtzer pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on 10 hits, with six strikeouts and no walks.

“I’ve got to do a better job of shutting innings down, closing it out,” said Oberholtzer. “They had a good approach and they were able to put the ball in play. I gave up a fair share of hits but I was disappointed in myself in not closing innings out.”

Bauer, who threw 115 pitches in his six innings of work, was removed from the game after walking catcher Carlos Corporan leading off the seventh inning. The win is Bauer’s first since July 18. In six starts between wins he went 0-3 with a 5.61 ERA.

Ramirez had three hits and Chisenhall and second baseman Jason Kipnis two each for Cleveland.

The Astros scored their only run in the eighth inning off right-hander Bryan Shaw. With two outs, left fielder Marc Krauss singled to center. First baseman Jon Singleton then doubled down the left field line, scoring Krauss from first to cut the lead to 3-1.

But Allen came on to pitch the ninth and nail down the win for Cleveland.

“Offensively we pretty much scuffled there until the ninth inning, but the at-bats we had in the ninth inning were absolutely tremendous,” said Houston manager Bo Porter.

NOTES: C Chris Gimenez, acquired by the Indians in a trade with Texas on Saturday, was in uniform Sunday. Gimenez will back up starting C Roberto Perez while C Yan Gomes remains on the 7-day concussion disabled list. ... Indians pitchers held Houston to three hits in the first two games of this series, the first time Indians pitchers have held an opponent to three or fewer hits in consecutive games since July 5 and 6, 1995 vs. Texas. ... Since July 1, Houston DH Chris Carter leads the majors in home runs (17), RBIs (42) and slugging percentage (.641).