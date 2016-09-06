Astros stop Indians' six-game winning streak

CLEVELAND -- It was a long and quirky game, but they all count, and this one counted as a win for the Houston Astros.

Alex Bregman had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs, and Jose Altuve and Colby Rasmus added two hits apiece as the Astros beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 Monday night at Progressive Field.

The loss snapped Cleveland's six-game winning streak.

Houston starter Mike Fiers (10-6) pitched five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Mike Clevinger (2-2), a reliever who started the game for Cleveland, took the loss. The Indians skipped struggling starter Josh Tomlin's turn in the rotation. Manager Terry Francona wound up using eight pitchers, but it didn't work. Tomlin was brought in to pitch the ninth, and he held the Astros scoreless.

"This was a big win for us," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said, "to come into this place and beat a first-place team. Regardless of who they pitched, this was a big win."

Bregman, the rookie third baseman, agreed.

"Winning the first game of this series was very important," he said. "It's a quality win against a very good team."

The Astros (73-64) remain two games out of the second American League wild-card position, currently shared by the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers, both 75-62.

The first-place Indians (79-57) saw their lead in the AL Central cut to 4 1/2 games over the Tigers.

Houston took an early 3-0 lead, and the Indians pulled within 3-2 in the fifth inning. The Astros scored three more times in the seventh inning, and their bullpen was able to preserve the win.

Houston's seventh-inning rally began with an infield single by George Springer off Dan Otero. Bregman struck out, and Bryan Shaw relieved Otero. Altuve greeted Shaw with line-drive single to right, moving Springer to third.

Carlos Correa drew a walk to load the bases. Springer then scored on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel, stretching the lead to 4-2. A successful double steal by Altuve and Correa put runners at second and third.

"Bryan knows he's got to do a better job there," Francona said of the double steal. "Altuve is one of the best at knowing when to run and how to run. Bryan's got to stop him there."

Evan Gattis then hit a grounder to second baseman Jason Kipnis, who threw wildly to first for his second error of the game, allowing Altuve to score to make it 5-2.

"Kip had more time than he thought he had, and he rushed the throw," Francona said.

It became 6-2 when Correa scored on an infield single by Rasmus. Houston's relievers took it from there.

"The guys (in the bullpen) stepped up and made pitches when they had to," Hinch said.

It did not start out well for Cleveland.

Clevinger made it through only 1 2/3 innings, throwing 43 pitches and giving up one run, two hits and two walks. The run came in the first inning when Bregman walked and scored on a double off the left field wall by Altuve.

Jeff Manship relieved Clevinger in the second, and Manship gave up two runs in the third. Springer led off the third with a walk and scored on Bregman's seventh home run of the year, over the left field wall, giving Houston a 3-0 lead.

"Anytime you can get on the board quickly, that's big," Hinch said.

Bregman added, "George did a great job of getting on base ahead of me, and I was fortunate to put a good swing on a ball in the middle of the plate."

Fiers bobbed and weaved his way through the first two innings, but the Indians reached him for a run in the third on an RBI single by Jose Ramirez.

The Indians' other run came in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Mike Napoli, his 30th of the season.

"He walked a fine line early, but he was able to get out of the first two innings unscathed, which was the key," Hinch said of Fiers.

NOTES: Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night because of inflammation in his left shoulder. Keuchel has returned to Houston for further examination. ... The Astros will recall RHP Brad Peacock from Triple-A Fresno to start Tuesday's game. Peacock is 5-6 with a 4.23 ERA at Fresno. ... The Indians recalled LHP Kyle Crockett from Triple-A Columbus. Crockett becomes the second left-hander in the bullpen, behind LHP Andrew Miller. ... Indians C Yan Gomes, who has been on the disabled list since July 18 with a separated right shoulder, is "not far away" from catching in a minor league rehab game, according to manager Terry Francona. Gomes, who is currently being used as a designated hitter in minor league rehab games, is eligible to come off the DL on Sept. 16.