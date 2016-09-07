Gonzalez homer lifts Astros past Indians

CLEVELAND -- One bad pitch, one good swing, one great night for the Houston Astros.

Marwin Gonzalez's three-run home run off Corey Kluber in the second inning was the difference as the Astros beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

"He's one of the best pitchers in the game. For us to beat him gives us a lot of confidence," said Gonzalez.

Kluber (15-9) suffered his first loss since July 3. In 10 starts between losses he was 7-0 with a 1.94 ERA. Houston did all of its scoring in the second and third innings, but Kluber was otherwise very effective. He retired the last 10 men he faced.

The Astros have been a troublesome opponent for Kluber this year. He is 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA in two starts versus Houston and 15-7 with a 2.90 ERA against everyone else.

In seven innings Kluber struck out nine, walked three and allowed four runs on four hits -- none of them singles. The home run by Gonzalez and an RBI triple by Alex Bregman accounted for all of the Astros' runs.

Reliever James Hoyt (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win.

Kluber sailed through the first inning, retiring the side in order on nine pitches, eight of them strikes. But with two outs and nobody on in the second, Kluber lost the strike zone and issued walks to consecutive hitters, Evan Gattis and Colby Rasmus.

Kluber then threw his worst pitch of the game -- an 0-2 hanging breaking ball to Gonzalez, who belted it into the seats in right field for his 12th home run to give the Astros a 3-0 lead.

"The two walks are abnormal for Kluber, so you've got to take advantage of it when he opens the door for you like that, and we did," said Houston manager A.J. Hinch.

"Uncharacteristically, he walked a couple, but got up 0-2 on the guy, tried to bounce a breaking ball, but left it right there," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "That's three runs, and it held up."

Kluber bemoaned the walks more than the bad pitch to Gonzalez.

"The home run, I made a bad pitch and he took advantage of it. But the walks were the bigger issue," he said.

Houston started Brad Peacock, who was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to make the start in place of Dallas Keuchel, who was scratched from the start and is out indefinitely with an inflamed left shoulder.

Peacock pitched 3 2/3 innings, and was followed by five relievers. Ken Giles pitched the ninth to earn his ninth save.

Trailing 4-1, the Indians scored their second run in the eighth inning. Luke Gregerson came on to start the inning, and Carlos Santana hit Gregerson's second pitch into the right-field seats for his 29th home run.

In the ninth, Jose Ramirez led off with a single off Giles. Ramirez moved to second on a passed ball, and to third on a wild pitch. Lonnie Chisenhall struck out for the first out.

Coco Crisp walked and stole second. When catcher Gattis' throw to second sailed into center field, Ramirez scored from third to make it 4-3. But Giles retired Tyler Naquin on a fly out to left and got pinch hitter Brandon Guyer on a groundout to end the game.

"You know it's going to be a tough game facing a guy like Kluber, so this is a nice win for us," Hinch said.

The Indians cut Houston's 3-0 lead to 3-1 on an RBI groundout by Naquin in the second inning.

Houston countered with a run in the top of the third. George Springer doubled down the right field line, and scored on a triple by Bregman, giving the Astros a 4-1 lead.

"It wasn't his best performance," Francona said of Kluber. "But if not for one hanger he would have given up one run, and that's pretty good."

NOTES: The Astros recalled RHP Brad Peacock and RHP David Paulino from Triple-A Fresno. Peacock started Tuesday in place of injured LHP Dallas Keuchel and Paulino makes his major league debut Thursday against the Indians. ... Astros RHP Joe Musgrove, who was scheduled to start Thursday in Cleveland, had his start pushed back to Friday's home game against the Cubs. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch said C Jason Castro will start the last two contests of the Cleveland series, Wednesday and Thursday. Castro missed two games with a bruised knee. ... The Indians recalled RHP Shawn Armstrong from Class-A Lake County. ... Indians C Yan Gomes (separated shoulder) will serve as a designated hitter for Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. He will be behind the plate for the first time on his minor league rehab Thursday or Friday.