Keuchel shuts down Indians in Astros' win

CLEVELAND -- The Houston Astros are bruised and battered -- but winning a lot.

Dallas Keuchel pitched his first complete game of the season, and Josh Reddick had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Astros to a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The Astros have won 10 of their last 12 games, and their 14-6 record overall matches the best 20-game start in franchise history.

Keuchel (4-0) gave up six hits, struck out five and walked three. The Indians' only runs came via solo home runs by Austin Jackson in the third inning and Michael Brantley in the ninth.

Keuchel is 4-0 for the second time in his career. The first came in 2015 when he started 6-0 en route to winning the Cy Young Award.

"He was in control the entire night. He commanded everything," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

"He was as advertised. A really good pitcher," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "He's a good pitcher, on a roll, which makes it even tougher."

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (1-3) pitched six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

The Astros won the game but lost two players as second baseman Jose Altuve and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez had to leave the game with injuries after they collided in short right field while chasing a fly ball hit by Cleveland's Yan Gomes in the eighth inning.

Altuve was able to walk off the field under his own power but Hernandez had to be carted off.

"That was scary," Hinch said. "I ran out there to make sure everyone was in one piece. Teo was in a lot of pain. It's a left knee contusion. He'll be evaluated again in the morning. I'm a little worried about him."

Hernandez said he was feeling better after the game.

"Nothing is broke. There's just a little pain below the knee. I think in a couple of days I'll be back," said Hernandez, who was recalled from Triple-A Fresno prior to the game to replace Jake Marisnick, who was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list.

"It was a nasty collision, with both guys going after the ball," Hinch said. "Teo took more of the brunt of it. Jose was jarred. We'll see how Jose is tomorrow. He'll probably feel like he was in a car wreck, but I feel pretty good about him."

Hinch said team officials would meet and decide whether the collision would require a roster move prior to Wednesday's game.

Leading 3-1, the Astros added an insurance run in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Reddick off Andrew Miller. The run was charged to reliever Nick Goody.

"Miller is not an easy at bat, with that slider," Reddick said. "Fortunately, he threw me a slider I could handle and I was able to sneak it out there for a hit."

Reddick also made the game's best defensive play, when he reached over the center field wall to rob Jason Kipnis of a home run in the fifth inning.

"Off the bat, I didn't think he got all of it, but I got back there and the wall is just high enough to let me get over it," Reddick said.

Cleveland mounted threats in each of the first two innings, but Keuchel pitched out of trouble both times. He got Brantley to ground into an inning-ending double play in the first inning and induced Brandon Guyer to ground into an inning-ending double play in the second.

In the third inning, Jackson's home run over the center-field wall, gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

The Astros countered with three runs in the fifth inning. Yulieski Gurriel led off the inning with a single to left field, and Evan Gattis reached on an infield single. Norichika Aoki doubled off the wall in right field, scoring Gurriel with the tying run. Gattis moved to third on the hit.

Reddick followed with a single to left field, scoring Gattis and Aoki, giving Houston a 3-1 lead.

"They have a very athletic lineup," Tomlin said. "They don't chase pitches and if you make a mistake in the middle of the plate they can change the game."

NOTES: Astros OF George Springer did not start Tuesday's game due to a strained hamstring, but came into the game in place of RF Teoscar Hernandez, after Hernandez was injured in a collision with 2B Jose Altuve. ... Houston OF Jake Marisnick was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Marisnick was removed from Sunday's game after he ran into the center field wall. To replace Marisnick on the roster, the Astros recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Fresno. ... Indians manager Terry Francona used 15 different lineups in the club's first 19 games.