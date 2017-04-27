Indians hold on for 7-6 win over Astros

CLEVELAND -- Like a couple of heavyweight boxers, the Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros threw haymakers at each other for nine innings Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

Three times the Astros came back from three-run deficits to make it a one-run game, but the Indians managed to fight them off for a 7-6 victory.

"They just keep coming at you," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "Fortunately, we answered a couple of times, which was huge because they aren't going to stop coming. They can be a handful."

Cleveland was led by Michael Brantley, who had two hits and three RBIs, and Trevor Bauer, who struck out eight in six innings.

Bauer (2-2) gave up four runs, which came on two-run homers by Evan Gattis in the fourth inning and Brian McCann in the sixth, but still got the win thanks to some help from the Cleveland bullpen.

Houston starter Lance McCullers (2-1) pitched five innings and gave up five runs, three in the first inning, on seven hits and three walks.

"Lance had a hard time getting into the game," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "They got him early, then he settled in, but then they did it again."

Houston trailed 3-0, 5-2 and 7-4 but battled back to get within one run on all three occasions.

"Our team is resilient. They keep playing," Hinch said. "But (the Indians) are a tough team to come back on, because then here comes (reliever Andrew) Miller, then here comes (closer Cody) Allen."

The Astros cut a 5-2 deficit to 5-4 on McCann's home run, a two-run blast that sailed over the center field wall.

"The pitch was right where I wanted it, but apparently it was right where he wanted it, too," Bauer said.

A two-out, two-run double by Carlos Santana in the sixth restored the three-run Cleveland advantage, but Marwin Gonzalez's two-out, two-run double in the eighth trimmed the Indians' lead to 7-6.

With Gonzalez on second, representing the tying run, Allen came into the game and retired Josh Reddick for the third out of the inning, then retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out Carlos Correa and McCann to end the game. It was Allen's fourth save.

"He's got plus stuff and is really tough on left-handers with his breaking ball that is hard to pick up," Hinch said. "The entire league is punching out against him. I prefer when we play Cleveland that he doesn't pitch."

McCullers, making his first career appearance against Cleveland, got off to a rocky start. Five of the first six batters he faced reached base.

Brantley extended his hitting streak to 10 games by hitting a line drive into the gap in left-center field. Center fielder Josh Reddick raced back onto the warning track, got his glove on the ball, but lost it as he crashed into the wall. It went as an RBI double for Brantley.

"(McCullers) has a very good breaking ball. I just tried to stay on the ball and drive it the other way," Brantley said.

Edwin Encarnacion followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0, and an RBI double by Jose Ramirez stretched it to 3-0.

In the fourth inning, Correa led off with a double, and one out later Gattis pounded a line drive over the center field wall for a two-run homer estimated at 433 feet, cutting the Cleveland lead to 3-2.

The Indians got those two runs back in the fifth, on a two-run single by Brantley, which extended the Cleveland lead to 5-2.

During his 10-game hitting streak, Brantley is batting .381 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs.

"He's such an unheralded player," Hinch said of Brantley. "He missed most of last year (with a shoulder injury), so having him back in the lineup it's like they signed a free agent middle of the order hitter. He's just a good all-around hitter."

NOTES: Houston OF Teoscar Hernandez was placed on the disabled list with a left knee contusion. The injury was the result of a collision between Hernandez and 2B Jose Altuve while chasing a fly ball in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game. To replace Hernandez on the roster, the Astros recalled INF/OF Tony Kemp from Triple-A Fresno. ... Altuve did not sustain a specific injury in the collision but had enough general soreness that he was given the night off Wednesday. ... The Indians have outscored their opponents 21-2 in the ninth inning.