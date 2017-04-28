Lindor homer leads Indians past Astros

CLEVELAND -- In a dramatic conclusion to a three-game series, Francisco Lindor's two-out, two-run home run in the seventh inning lifted the Cleveland Indians to a 4-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Progressive Field.

"Sometimes you need good players to step up," said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Houston won the first game of the series, but Cleveland took the last two by a total of two runs.

"That was a great game and a great series," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. "We lost two of the three, but we're not going to hang our heads over it."

With Cleveland trailing 3-2 and Yan Gomes, who had walked, on first, Lindor pounded a 2-0 pitch from Chris Devenski (1-1) over the wall in center field. Lindor's sixth home run traveled an estimated at 456 feet.

"I'm not supposed to be hitting the ball that far, but as soon as I hit it I knew it was out. It felt great to get us a win like that," Lindor said.

"They won the biggest at-bat of the game. Their guy beat our guy," said Hinch.

"It was a 2-0 changeup and he went down and got it, and drove it out of the park. It was a good piece of hitting," Devenski said.

Indians starter Corey Kluber (3-1) struck out 10 in seven innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits and four walks. Bryan Shaw retired the side in order in the eighth, and Cody Allen pitched around three hits in the ninth to earn his fifth save.

With runners at first and third and one out, Allen, who picked up a four-out save Wednesday night, retired Carlos Correa on an infield pop-out, then struck out Brian McCann to end the game. Allen also struck out McCann for the last out of Wednesday's game.

"There was a lot going on there in the ninth, but Allen did a great job to get out of it," Francona said.

Houston took an early lead in the top of the second inning when Marwin Gonzalez hit an 0-2 pitch from Kluber over the center-field wall for a solo shot. In his career against Kluber, Gonzalez is 7-for-14 with two home runs and six RBIs.

The Astros' 1-0 lead didn't last long. Edwin Encarnacion led off the bottom of the first inning by hitting Mike Fiers' first pitch over the left-field wall for his fourth home run.

In the third inning, the Astros sent eight men to the plate, and two of them scored. With one out, Correa doubled and went to third on a single by McCann. Evan Gattis followed with a single to left field, scoring Correa to give Houston a 2-1 lead.

McCann went to second on the hit by Gattis. Kluber retired Yulieski Gurriel on a popout for the second out, but Alex Bregman's bloop double down the right-field line scored McCann to make it 3-1.

But over his last four innings, Kluber held the Astros scoreless on one hit.

"They're relentless. They have good hitters one through nine, and they have a lot of different ways they can come at you," Kluber said.

The Indians got a run back in the fifth inning when, for the second time in the game, Fiers gave up a home run on his first pitch of the inning. This time it was by Abraham Almonte, who hit one over the wall in center to cut the Astros' lead to 3-2.

NOTES: Astros 2B Jose Altuve did not start the game, but he singled as a ninth-inning pinch hitter. Altuve continues to recover from a jarring collision with OF Teoscar Hernandez on Tuesday. Marwin Gonzalez replaced Altuve at second base. ... Houston's 7-6 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday and 4-3 on Thursday are the times the Astros have scored four or more runs in a game and lost. They are 10-2 in those games. ... RHP Carlos Carrasco will start for the Indians on Friday night at home against the Seattle Mariners and LHP Ariel Miranda. ... The Astros will throw RHP Charlie Morton against the Oakland A's and RHP Jharel Cotton at Houston on Friday. ... Indians RHP Cody Allen's four-out save in Wednesday's game was his 17th in which he recorded four or more outs. His ERA in those games is 0.77.