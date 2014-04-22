Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros enjoyed a rare offensive splurge and look to defeat Seattle for the second straight night when they visit the Mariners on Tuesday. Matt Dominguez blasted a two-run homer and lined a run-scoring double off the left-field fence against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez as the Astros posted an impressive 7-2 victory. Houston had nine hits to raise its season average to .196 while snapping a seven-game slide and matching its season high for runs scored.

Seattle has dropped seven consecutive games and has gone just 4-12 since opening the season with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. The Mariners have been outscored 41-16 during their skid and offseason acquisition Robinson Cano has yet to make an impact with just four extra-base hits (one homer) and eight RBIs. Scheduled Houston starter Scott Feldman was placed on the disabled list Monday with biceps tendonitis and Collin McHugh will start in his place.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (2013: 0-4, 10.04 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-2, 7.50 ERA)

The Astros only expect Feldman (2-1, 1.69) to miss two starts and McHugh will be officially recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday to take Feldman’s turn. The 26-year-old split time with the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies last season and his career numbers aren’t pretty – 0-8 with an 8.94 ERA in 15 appearances (nine starts). McHugh was 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four appearances (two starts) at Oklahoma City this season.

Ramirez has pitched five or fewer innings in each of his last three starts, and gave up five runs and six hits in two-plus innings against Texas in his last outing. He has allowed 24 hits and eight walks in 18 innings and opponents are batting .324 against him. Ramirez defeated the Astros last August when he allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners have been outscored 17-0 in the eighth inning this season.

2. Houston OF Alex Presley went 3-for-4 with a run-scoring triple and scored twice in the series opener.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager hasn’t homered after hitting 20 or more in each of the last two seasons and is batting just .164.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Astros 5