Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros have won back-to-back games for the second time this season and look to make it a three-game sweep of Seattle when they visit in Mariners in Wednesday’s series finale. Houston pitchers struck out 28 batters while winning the first two games and the offense has racked up 12 runs and 19 hits against Seattle pitching. The Mariners have lost eight consecutive games and 13 of their 17 and are only a half-game ahead of the last-place Astros in the American League West.

Seattle has been outscored 46-18 during its skid as preseason optimism has faded and the club is again among the worst offensive clubs in the majors. Second baseman Robinson Cano was supposed to help with those issues, but the free-agent signee is batting just .269 with one homer and eight RBIs. Houston third baseman Matt Dominguez has homered in the each of the first two games while catcher Jason Castro and designated hitter Chris Carter also went deep in Tuesday’s game.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (1-2, 7.36 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Young (0-0, 3.27 ERA)

Cosart experienced a disastrous outing against Oakland on Friday, allowing seven runs on three hits (two homers) and four walks in one-third of an inning. It was easily the worst performance of a short career that included a 1.95 ERA in 10 starts after being recalled last season. The 23-year-old Cosart faced Seattle last September and received a no-decision as he gave up one run, two hits and six walks in five innings.

Young struggled in his second start for Seattle as he allowed four runs and seven hits in three innings in a no-decision against Miami. It was a sharp drop-off from his first start when he tossed six shutout innings of four-hit ball against Oakland. Young is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA in three career starts against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston has defeated Seattle in each of the past six meetings.

2. Carter was 2-for-34 over his previous 11 games before going 2-for-4 on Tuesday to raise his average to .148.

3. Astros CF Dexter Fowler is 3-for-7 with two walks against Young.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Astros 4