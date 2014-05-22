Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros will likely be without the future of the franchise - George Springer - when they begin a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday. The rookie right fielder suffered a “hip flexor” or a “right quad” injury while getting picked off first base in the ninth inning, according to manager Bo Porter, during Houston’s 2-1 loss to the Angels in Anaheim on Wednesday. “His leg kind of gave out on him,” Porter told reporters. “He obviously was in some pain.”

Seattle begins an 11-game homestand after finishing a 2-3 road trip with a 4-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday. The Mariners’ Robinson Cano remained hot by going 2-for-4 with a home run - his second of the season - and is 18-for-39 with eight RBIs in his last 10 games while raising his average 38 points to .326. Houston’s Jarred Cosart has won his last two starts and opposes rookie Roenis Elias, who has struggled in his last pair of outings after winning two straight.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Jarred Cosart (3-3, 4.41 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (3-3, 3.88)

Cosart yielded five runs, 15 hits and six walks while striking out five over 11 innings in defeating the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Saturday and winning at Baltimore 5-2 on May 11. The League City, Texas, native, who turns 24 on Sunday, allowed five runs and four walks in six innings of a 9-1 loss to the Angels on April 7 in his only career appearance against them. Cosart has yielded 44 hits and 24 walks with 33 strikeouts in 49 innings, and has averaged three free passes over his last eight turns.

Elias matched a career high by pitching seven innings at Minnesota on Saturday, but yielded four runs and six hits in seven innings of a 4-3 loss. The 25-year-old Cuban allowed five runs (three earned) and nine hits in five innings in his previous turn, a 9-7 loss to Kansas City on May 11. Despite his recent struggles, Elias has yielded 50 hits and 21 walks while striking out 46 in 53 1/3 innings - all respectable numbers - with a 1.33 WHIP and .253 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros on Wednesday failed in their bid to win three straight series for the first time since 2010.

2. The teams have split six meetings, with Houston taking two of three in Seattle last month.

3. Springer, who homered Wednesday, is hitting .240 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 32 games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Astros 2