Preview: Astros at Mariners

This has been an unusual year for Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, who faces the visiting Houston Astros on Friday in the second contest of a four-game series. Hernandez was ejected for the first time in his career two starts ago and recorded zero strikeouts three starts back for the first time since 2008, a span of 181 starts. But the strangest part of 2014 could be that Hernandez is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts against lowly Houston - 5-0, 2.93 in his other eight outings.

The Astros have the worst record in the majors at 17-31 after their 3-1 loss in Thursday’s series opener and also score the fewest runs among American League teams at 3.6 per game. Houston rookie right fielder George Springer, who suffered a right hip flexor strain Wednesday, did not play Thursday and remains day-to-day. The Astros give the ball to Brad Peacock, who is coming off his first victory of 2014 and has pitched at least five innings in his last six starts.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (1-4, 5.20 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (5-1, 2.94)

Peacock allowed two runs, five hits and four walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings in Houston’s 8-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The 26-year-old Palm Beach, Fla., native is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA as a starter, with the Astros scoring only three runs in his three losses. Peacock received a no-decision after allowing four runs and six hits in six innings of Houston’s 5-4 loss to Seattle on May 2 and is 2-2 with a 6.92 ERA in five appearances - all starts - against the Mariners.

Hernandez averages 0.93 strikeouts per inning for his career and is nearly back to that level with 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings of his last two starts, both victories. The 28-year-old Venezuelan didn’t win in his previous five outings, with four no-decisions and the loss to Houston on April 21 when he yielded six runs (two earned) and seven hits in seven innings. Hernandez is 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA in five starts against the Astros, but has trouble with Jose Altuve (5-for-12, two doubles).

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston LHP Tony Sipp retired the first 21 batters he faced since making his Astros debut against the Mariners on May 2 before Michael Saunders’ broke a 1-1 tie Thursday with a two-run infield single in the seventh.

2. Saunders is 10-for-23 during his six-game hitting streak - raising his average 45 points to .271 - and has eight RBIs drove in that span.

3. Altuve is second in the majors with 63 hits - Toronto’s Melky Cabrera has 64 - while Mariners 2B Robinson Cano is tied for fifth with 58.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Astros 0