Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros will try to salvage a split of the four-game series when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, and their chances are better with George Springer in the lineup. The rookie right fielder returned Saturday after missing two games with a right hip flexor strain and produced career highs with two homers and five RBIs as Houston snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-4 victory. Seattle’s Robinson Cano has reached base in 31 straight games - the longest active streak in the majors - and is 15-for-32 in his last eight contests to raise his average 29 points to .330.

Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday, but had his start pushed back a day after throwing a career-high 128 pitches in Monday’s 5-2 victory when he pitched 8 2/3 innings. ”I’m not really a big fan unless it’s an off day,” Keuchel told the Houston Chronicle of the Astros’ move. “But at the same time I’m not really here to talk about if I don’t like the off day or not. But, you know it’s their decision, I’m just here to pitch.” Keuchel will oppose Hisashi Iwakuma, who hasn’t lost in four starts since missing April with a torn finger tendon and already owns a victory over Houston this season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (5-2, 2.92 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (3-0, 1.76)

Keuchel, who was 9-18 entering 2014, became the first Astro to pitch at least 8 2/3 innings in back-to-back games since Roy Oswalt in 2008 after failing in two chances Monday to record his second consecutive complete game. The 26-year-old Tulsa, Okla., native leads the major leagues with a ground ball-to-fly ball ratio of 3.90-to-1. Keuchel is 1-1 against Seattle this season, allowing four runs in a 9-8 setback May 3 - his last loss before recording a 1.42 ERA in his last three turns.

Iwakuma allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings of Seattle’s 6-2 victory at Texas on Tuesday, marking the first time he’s gone eight innings in three starts. “I’m not very obsessed with throwing nine innings,” the 33-year-old Tokyo native told reporters through a translator. “I just go out there and do my part and I felt like I did my part.” Iwakuma is 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts, including a 9-6 victory May 3 - his first start of the season - when he yielded four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners are 12-7 against left-handers - 8-4 in their last 12 games - as they meet the second of three straight southpaws Sunday.

2. The Astros are 16-13 when they homer and 2-19 when they do not.

3. Seattle CF James Jones has hit in 14 straight games, but is 2-for-9 in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 3, Mariners 2