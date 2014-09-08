Preview: Astros at Mariners

After piecing together a successful road trip, the Seattle Mariners return to the comforts of the Pacific Northwest to open a three-game set against the Houston Astros on Monday. Seattle won five of its first six contests on its trek before seeing its offense go limp in a 1-0 setback to struggling Texas on Sunday. The Mariners look to regain their footing and strengthen their half-game hold over Detroit for the second wild card in the American League when they send ace Felix Hernandez to the mound.

Dustin Ackley is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury. While Ackley has been hobbled since making a sliding catch Saturday, very little has slowed down Houston’s Jose Altuve. The diminutive star is riding a career-high 14-game hitting streak and is 14-for-36 with eight runs scored in his last nine meetings with the Mariners.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Brad Peacock (4-8, 5.01 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (14-5, 2.18)

Peacock posted his first win since July 8 after allowing three runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings en route to an 8-3 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The 27-year-old hasn’t distinguished himself in a pair of meetings with the Mariners this season. Peacock walked away with a no-decision after allowing four runs in six innings May 2 before being saddled with the loss two months later after permitting four runs in 5 1/3 frames.

Hernandez secured his first win since Aug. 11 after yielding one run on three hits in eight innings of a 2-0 triumph over Oakland on Wednesday. The 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner has struggled with home runs of late, allowing Adam Dunn’s solo shot in his last outing and eight total in his last six outings. Hernandez is 1-1 in three outings versus Houston, permitting one run in eight innings while striking out nine in his most recent performance (May 23).

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle has won seven of the last nine meetings with its division rival, and outscored Houston 28-8 during a three-game sweep from June 30-July 2.

2. Astros 1B Chris Carter is 9-for-22 with three homers, seven RBIs and five runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Mariners OF Michael Saunders (oblique) is inching closer to a return after being sidelined since July 11.

PREDICTION: Mariners 2, Astros 1