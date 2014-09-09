Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners look to continue their strong showing against one American League West rival to gain ground on another. The Mariners vie for their fifth straight win and ninth in 11 meetings against the Houston Astros when the division foes continue their three-game series in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Brad Miller had an RBI single in the sixth inning before ripping a two-run triple to snap a tie in the eighth as Seattle seized a 4-1 triumph in the series opener.

A winner of six of its last seven, Seattle sits one game behind Oakland in the race for the top wild card while clinging to a half-game lead over Detroit for the second spot. Houston isn’t vying for a postseason berth by any stretch, but it has won six of eight while claiming four of six under the watch of interim manager Tom Lawless. Jose Altuve had a sacrifice fly during his 0-for-3 performance Monday to see his career-high 14-game hitting streak come to a halt.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Houston, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (8-9, 2.89 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (10-12, 3.90)

McHugh won his second straight start and fourth in five outings after allowing one run on four hits in 7 2/3 innings versus the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has permitted nine runs and struck out 38 batters in his last seven trips to the mound. McHugh fell to 1-2 in his career versus Seattle after yielding five runs on as many hits in six innings en route to a 10-4 setback June 30.

Elias snapped a three-game losing skid after allowing one run on seven hits in five innings of a 10-2 triumph over Texas on Thursday. The 26-year-old Cuban has permitted just two homers in his last nine outings after being taken deep 14 times in his previous 18 outings. Elias yielded one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings, but walked four batters to drive up his pitch count in a no-decision in his lone outing against Houston on May 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miller is 11-for-23 with six runs scored and six RBIs in his last nine contests.

2. Houston DH Chris Carter is 10-for-25 during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Seattle closer Fernando Rodney secured his 44th save Monday, moving him one shy of the franchise record set by Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2001.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Astros 3