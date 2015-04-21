Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros opened a nine-game road trip in victorious fashion and look to defeat Seattle for the second straight night when they visit the Mariners on Tuesday. Houston third baseman Luis Valbuena hit two homers in the opener of the three-game series, including a tiebreaking solo shot in the top of the eighth inning.

Seattle right fielder Nelson Cruz on Monday continued his torrid stretch with two hits and two RBIs and is 18-for-38 with eight homers and 16 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak. Cruz has six multiple-hit games during the streak and all his extra-base hits this season were homers until he doubled in the fifth inning Monday. The victory in the opener was Houston’s third in a row and kept the Astros in first place in the American League West. Shortstop Jed Lowrie contributed two run-scoring singles – the tying hit in the sixth and an insurance run in the eighth shortly after Valbuena’s blast.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (2-0, 1.54 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (0-2, 17.18)

McHugh allowed one run in each of his first two starts and is coming off a strong outing against Oakland. He struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings while limiting the Athletics to one run and six hits. McHugh is 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA in five career starts against Seattle.

Walker has struggled in his two starts and has given up 15 hits and six walks in 7 2/3 innings. He is familiar with pitching against the Astros as this will be the fifth time he’s faced Houston in 11 career starts. All three of Walker’s career victories are against the Astros as he is 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston 2B Jose Altuve is 5-for-10 against Walker.

2. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager (13 at-bats) and LF Dustin Ackley (10) are hitless against McHugh.

3. Astros 1B Chris Carter struck out in both at-bats Monday and is 3-for-42 with 19 strikeouts for the season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 8, Astros 6