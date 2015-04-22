Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros attempt to complete a three-game sweep of Seattle when they visit the Mariners on Wednesday. Houston rallied for five runs in the eighth inning in Tuesday’s contest behind Jose Altuve’s decisive blow while posting a 6-3 victory.

Altuve clubbed a three-run double into the left-field corner to cap the eighth-inning splurge for his first hit in nine at-bats in the series. The uprising gave the Astros their fourth consecutive victory as they continue to lead the American League West. Seattle has dropped five of its last seven games and is four games below .500. Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz was hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday to halt a nine-game hitting streak that included eight homers.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Roberto Hernandez (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Mariners LH J.A. Happ (0-1, 2.70)

Hernandez failed to record a victory in either of his first two outings despite allowing just eight total hits. The 34-year-old is just 21-43 over the past four-plus seasons since winning 13 games for Cleveland in 2010 – the second-highest total of his career. Once known as Fausto Carmona, the veteran is 2-4 with a 3.42 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Mariners.

Happ has allowed two runs in each of his first two starts for Seattle but failed to land a victory on either occasion. He took a no-decision against Oakland in his first outing before losing to Texas in the second as he allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings. Happ is 2-0 with a 2.04 ERA in three career starts against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 3B Luis Valbuena is 11-for-35 with five homers and seven RBIs over his last nine contests.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano is batting .423 in 26 career at-bats against Hernandez.

3. Houston DH Evan Gattis was hitless in five at-bats on Tuesday and is 1-for-15 over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Astros 1