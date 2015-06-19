Preview: Astros at Mariners

Houston rookie Lance McCullers didn’t allow a hit while beating Seattle on Sunday but aims to be much finer when the Astros visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday. McCullers went five innings in Houston’s 13-0 win but walked four and was removed after 90 pitches.

The 21-year-old McCullers has proven he was ready for the majors by holding batters to a .172 average over his first 36 big-league innings. He will look to help Houston win its sixth straight game after the club became the first American League team to reach 40 victories with Thursday’s 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. Seattle lost 7-0 to San Francisco on Thursday and recorded two of its five hits in the ninth inning as both second baseman Robinson Cano (lower back) and third baseman Kyle Seager (food poisoning) were scratched from the lineup. Slugger Nelson Cruz had a single for his only hit in 17 at-bats over the last five games and is homerless since May 27.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (3-1, 2.00 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (3-4, 3.67)

McCullers has struck out 40 and allowed 22 hits while dominating hitters since being recalled. The highly touted prospect put forth his best effort in a 4-1 victory over Baltimore on June 3 when he went the distance and allowed one run, four hits and struck out 11. McCullers is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA in two road starts.

Elias was matched up against McCullers on Sunday and turned in his worst effort of the season. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings while losing for the third time in four decisions. Elias is 0-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF George Springer is 22-for-47 during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. Seattle 1B Logan Morrison is hitless in nine at-bats over the last three contests after having a three-hit outing Monday.

3. Houston 2B Jose Altuve (hamstring) sat out Thursday and is questionable for the series opener.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Mariners 2