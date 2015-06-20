Preview: Astros at Mariners

Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon called out the heart of his club’s batting order and the quartet got the message for at least one night. Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager and Mark Trumbo were a combined 7-for-14 with three runs scored and five RBIs as the Mariners knocked off Houston 5-2 in the opener of a three-game set.

Trumbo had three RBIs — his best performance since being acquired from Arizona — and the slumping Cano had three hits hours after McClendon publicly scolded the foursome. “If we’re going to have a successful season and be the type of club we think we can be, then our stars have got to hit and they’ve got to be consistent. It’s that simple,” McClendon told reporters. “Our 3-4-5-6 guys have got to produce. They get paid to produce and they’ve got to produce. ... That’s why they get paid the big bucks — to hit and drive in runs.” Cruz, who hasn’t homered since May 27, reached base four times on two singles and two walks Friday. The loss halted a five-game winning streak for Houston but right fielder George Springer homered and is 23-for-50 during a 12-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (8-2, 2.04 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (4-6, 5.00)

Keuchel appears assured of an All-Star Game spot as he ranks second in the American League in ERA and is limiting opposing batters to a .193 average. He defeated Colorado in his last outing when he gave up three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings as his ERA spiked above 2.00 for the first time all season. Keuchel is 3-3 with a 2.25 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against Seattle.

Walker has won three of his last four starts while considerably reducing his once-unsightly 7.33 ERA. He defeated San Francisco in his last turn when he gave up one run and seven hits over seven innings. Walker is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six career starts against Houston but was torched for eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits (including three homers) in three-plus innings May 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Jose Altuve (hamstring) missed his second straight game and is likely to sit out Saturday.

2. Seattle OF Seth Smith is 3-for-18 over his past five games.

3. Houston 3B Luis Valbuena is batting just .167 in June, but six of his nine hits are homers.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Mariners 0