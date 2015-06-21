FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Astros at Mariners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Seattle Mariners hired franchise icon Edgar Martinez as batting coach and the first results were a big hit. The Mariners used three homers while recording a 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday and look to sweep the three-game series Sunday.

Martinez, a two-time batting champion, replaced Howard Johnson on Saturday and the club hopes the move will shake up the slumbering offense. “I haven’t seen as much talent in the Mariners for a long time,” Martinez told reporters. “I think we have the right talent, the right manager and the right coaching staff. I think it’s a great opportunity for me, and I‘m excited about it.” Outfielder Nelson Cruz slugged his first homer since May 27 in Saturday’s game while outfielders Mark Trumbo (his first since being acquired by Seattle) and Seth Smith also went deep. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve (hamstring) has missed three straight games and is doubtful for the series finale.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Vincent Velasquez (0-0, 4.66 ERA) vs. Mariners LH J.A. Happ (3-3, 3.79)

Velasquez is making his third big-league start and had a shaky second outing after a strong debut. He allowed five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision against Colorado on Tuesday after tossing five shutout innings of three-hit ball against the Chicago White Sox on June 10. Velasquez has struck out 12 in 9 2/3 innings but has also issued six walks.

Happ has lost his last two starts and is winless over his past seven outings. He lost to San Francisco in his last turn when he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. Happ is 3-0 with a 3.48 ERA in five career starts against Houston, his former team, and is 1-0 with a 5.48 ERA in two 2015 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF George Springer is 24-for-54 during a 13-game hitting streak.

2. Seattle C Mike Zunino is 4-for-52 with 23 strikeouts during June.

3. Houston 1B Chris Carter struck out in all four at-bats Saturday and has fanned eight times over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Mariners 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
