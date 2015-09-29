Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros have picked up three games on Texas in three days and aim to close ground again when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Houston posted a 3-2 win over Seattle in the series opener to move within 1 1/2 games of the Rangers in the American League West.

The Astros occupy the second wild-card spot with five games remaining - leading the Los Angeles Angels by one-half game and Minnesota by 1 1/2. George Springer, Evan Gattis and Chris Carter hit solo homers in Houston’s series-opening victory, with Carter’s tiebreaking upper-deck homer in the seventh inning being his fifth blast in seven games. Seattle has dropped six straight as it limps to the finish, and the organization announced the hiring of general manager Jerry Dipoto prior to Monday’s game. Dipoto resigned his Angels GM post in July due to clashes with manager Mike Scioscia and will make the call on whether Mariners skipper Lloyd McClendon returns for the final season of a three-year contract.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (7-10, 3.66 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Vidal Nuno (1-5, 3.69)

Fiers has received three straight no-decisions, serving up six homers during the stretch. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in nine appearances (eight starts) for the Astros since being acquired from Milwaukee. Fiers is 4-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 15 road appearances (14 starts) this season.

Nuno has been roughed up in consecutive starts, surrendering nine earned runs and 14 hits in 7 2/3 innings during the stretch. He is making his ninth start of the season, with the best coming on Sept. 9 as he struck out a career-best 10 batters and allowed one hit in seven frames against Texas. Nuno lost to the Astros on Aug. 31, when he gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners RF Nelson Cruz is 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts over his last two games.

2. Houston CF Carlos Gomez (intercostal strain) sacrificed as a pinch hitter on Monday in his first plate appearance since Sept. 12.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager is 3-for-24 over his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Mariners 4