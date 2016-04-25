Preview: Astros at Mariners

Doug Fister seeks to continue his success against his former team when the Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners in the opener of their three-game series on Monday. Fister, who pitched for the Mariners for parts of three seasons from 2009-11, is 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in three career starts versus Seattle.

Fister was traded to Detroit during the 2011 season and later spent two campaigns with Washington before joining the Astros this year, and returning to the American League West means more opportunities to pitch at Safeco Field. “It’s always almost like a welcoming home for me, just growing up there,” Fister told reporters. “I really enjoy that park. It’s a good park to pitch in. It always seems to be one of those that you try to get a lot of ground balls. I‘m looking forward to being there.” The Mariners are opening a six-game homestand against Houston and Kansas City, and hope to fare better than they did in their first one, when they went 1-5 while scoring a total of 11 runs. “I‘m looking forward to getting our fan base fired up and get them on board,” Seattle manager Scott Servais told reporters after Sunday’s 9-4 road victory over the Los Angeles Angels. “It’ll be a good series at home, obviously tough teams coming in, but that’s what I‘m anxious for. We’ve played well everywhere on the road. We just need to do the same thing at Safeco.”

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (1-2, 5.94 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (1-0, 1.50)

Fister has lost consecutive starts as he was torched for six runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings by the Royals in the first of the defeats. Despite his fondness for pitching at Safeco Park, his record is just 10-16 in 37 appearances (36 starts), but he does have a tidy 3.30 ERA. Fister has struggled against Nelson Cruz (8-for-23, one homer) while enjoying success versus Adam Lind (2-for-12).

Walker recorded his first victory of the season in his last turn as he allowed one unearned run and three hits in six innings against Cleveland. He has made eight of his 40 career starts against Houston and has recorded a 4-1 record despite a 4.40 ERA. Colby Rasmus (5-for-10) and Jose Altuve (6-for-19, one homer) have handled Walker, while Jason Castro is 1-for-13 with nine strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros, who are just 2-7 on the road this year, have gone 17-11 in Seattle over the past three seasons.

2. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager and RF Seth Smith each hit his 99th career home run on Sunday.

3. Rasmus has recorded four homers and 10 RBIs over his last four games, including a two-run tying blast with two out in the ninth inning against Boston on Sunday - a game Houston eventually lost 7-5 in 12 frames.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Astros 3