Preview: Astros at Mariners

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel attempts to rebound from a miserable outing when the Houston Astros visit the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Keuchel was touched for six runs and 13 hits in six innings while losing to Texas on Thursday.

Keuchel gave up nine runs in one game last season while going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA as the league’s best pitcher. He will look to help Houston end its road woes as the 3-2 loss in Monday’s series opener dropped the club to 2-8 away from home. Seattle has scored just 14 runs at home and is only 2-5 at Safeco Field, but its 10-9 overall mark is good enough for first place in the well-balanced American League West. Robinson Cano is just 2-for-15 over the Mariners’ last four games, but one of the hits was a run-scoring single in Monday’s victory.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (2-2, 3.71 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Nathan Karns (1-1, 5.28)

Keuchel gave up just five runs and 14 hits over his first three starts before the rough outing against the Rangers. He is 4-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in nine career appearances (eight starts) versus the Mariners. Keuchel has struggled with Nelson Cruz (7-for-14, two homers) and Seth Smith (4-for-12, two homers) but has shut down Cano (3-for-19).

Karns is coming off his second shaky outing in three starts, as he gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Cleveland on Thursday. It was the longest of the three turns this season for the 28-year-old, who has issued four walks in each of his last two outings. Karns struck out eight over six innings in his lone career start against Houston, allowing one run and six hits in a no-decision on August 19.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager has homered in back-to-back games, with Monday’s blast being the 100th of his career.

2. Houston LF Colby Rasmus went hitless in four at-bats in the opener after recording four homers and 10 RBIs over his previous four games, part of a streak that earned him American League Player of the Week honors.

3. Seattle placed RHP Joaquin Benoit (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Mayckol Guaipe from Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Mariners 3