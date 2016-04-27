Preview: Astros at Mariners

Robinson Cano broke out of a four-game slump, topped the 1,000-career RBI mark in style and aims to have another productive outing when the Seattle Mariners complete a three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros on Wednesday. Cano hit a grand slam and tied his career best of six RBIs in Tuesday’s 11-1 shellacking of the Astros after being just 2-for-15 over the previous four games.

Cano went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s victory and reached 1,000 with a two-run single in the fifth before adding four more to the tally with his 10th career grand slam to help the Mariners win for the sixth time in seven games. “Those are memories you can share with your kids,” Cano told reporters of the significance. “That’s something that you take. It was big to come through against (Astros starter Dallas) Kuechel. He’s hard to get a hit against.” Houston has lost seven of its last eight games and owns the worst record (6-15) in the American League and is a paltry 2-9 on the road. The Astros, who had just three hits Tuesday, are 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the series.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (1-3, 7.56 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2, 3.81)

McHugh is off to a shaky start and has been touched up for 10 hits in each of his last two outings. He allowed nine total runs in the two starts, including five in four innings against Boston on Friday. McHugh is 5-3 with a 5.48 ERA in eight career starts against the Mariners and has struggled against outfielder Nelson Cruz (4-for-11, two homers) while shutting down outfielder Seth Smith (1-for-20, seven strikeouts).

Iwakuma is winless in four outings despite giving up just two runs in two of the turns. He received a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday when he gave up two runs and six hits in eight innings. Iwakuma is 4-4 with a 3.77 ERA in 10 career starts against the Astros and struggles against infielder Marwin Gonzalez (8-for-14, one homer) and second baseman Jose Altuve (10-for-27) while easily handling left fielder Colby Rasmus (2-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners scored just 14 runs in their first seven home games before breaking out with Tuesday’s 13-hit effort.

2. Houston rookie 1B Tyler White is 1-for-7 in the series and 4-for-40 in his past 11 games.

3. Seattle SS Ketel Marte was 3-for-4 with three runs scored Tuesday and is 10-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Astros 4