a year ago
Preview: Astros at Mariners
July 16, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

Preview: Astros at Mariners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Houston Astros have climbed back into the playoff race following a dismal April, while the Seattle Mariners are trying to recapture their early-season magic. The American League West rivals continue their three-game series Saturday with the host Mariners looking to slow down the surging Astros, who have moved a season-high eight games over .500.

Houston improved to 32-13 since May 23 with Friday’s 7-3 victory and made news before the game with the reported signing of Cuban infielder Yulieski Gurriel to a five-year, $47.5 million contract. The 32-year-old Gurriel, who batted .335 in 15 professional seasons between Cuba and Japan, is expected to play second and third base and could be ready to join the major-league club in about three weeks. Houston has won five in a row against the Mariners, who were 30-21 at the end of May but have fallen 8 1/2 games behind first-place Texas in the AL West. Seattle eagerly is awaiting the return of ace Felix Hernandez (calf), who allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings in a rehab outing for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and is scheduled to start for the Mariners next Wednesday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers (4-3, 3.79 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (9-6, 4.25)

McCullers entered the All-Star break on a low note after yielding three runs and seven hits in a season-low four innings against Oakland on Saturday. While he continues to struggle with his command, the 22-year-old has recorded at least six strikeouts in nine consecutive starts dating back to May 20. The Tampa Bay native faced Seattle on July 4 and yielded one run while striking out 10 over seven frames in the 2-1 victory.

Iwakuma won his third straight start on July 8, holding Kansas City to one run with six strikeouts and three walks over 6 2/3 innings. The 35-year-old is primed for a strong second half after going 8-2 with a 4.15 ERA in his last 10 starts since May 20. Jose Altuve is 14-for-32 with a home run against Iwakuma, who is 4-6 with a 4.26 ERA in 12 career starts against Houston but 0-4 with a 7.50 ERA in his last five outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners SS Ketel Marte left Friday’s game with a sprained right ankle and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Houston OF Carlos Gomez is batting .214 with six hits in his last 40 at-bats.

3. Seattle manager Scott Servais said LHP Mike Montgomery will start Sunday’s series finale.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Astros 5

