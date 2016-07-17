Preview: Astros at Mariners

Robinson Cano looks to continue his red-hot hitting in the season series when his Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game set. Cano is 20-for-49 with 20 RBIs versus the Astros this season – 11 more than against any other team – and knocked in the lone run as the Mariners took Saturday’s matchup 1-0.

The All-Star second baseman notched his 59th RBI of the season in the middle contest of the series and is batting .359 lifetime against Houston with 10 homers in 61 games. Seattle won for the third time in five contests and cooled off the surging Astros, who have gone 19-7 since June 14 to move back into contention for a playoff spot. Houston’s All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve also has swung a hot bat in the season series, going 17-for-43 with six walks and four RBIs in 12 games. The Astros have won five of their last six meetings with the Mariners and are 21-15 all-time at Safeco Field.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Collin McHugh (5-6, 4.50 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (3-3, 2.06)

McHugh is winless in his last seven starts, with the Astros going 5-2 during that stretch, and has allowed fewer than three runs in four of the last five. The 29-year-old gave up four runs - three earned - and eight hits over six innings last time out against Oakland. Cano is 9-for-28 with two homers versus McHugh, who beat the Mariners twice earlier in the season and is 7-3 lifetime with a 4.83 ERA in 10 starts against them.

Montgomery was outstanding at Kansas City in his first start of the season last Sunday, when he permitted one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings to gain the win. The 27-year-old went 4-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 16 turns last season but made 30 relief appearances in 2016 prior to the outing against the Royals. George Springer is 4-for-6 against Montgomery, who gave up one run over 8 2/3 frames in five games versus Seattle earlier this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners hope to have DH Nelson Cruz (sore foot) and SS Ketel Marte (ankle), who both missed Saturday’s game, back in the lineup for the series finale.

2. Springer belted his 20th homer in the series-opening win on Friday and needs one to set a new career high.

3. Seattle 3B Kyle Seager saw his 14-game hitting streak end Saturday but is 24-for-55 with 12 RBIs during a 15-game stretch.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Mariners 3