Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros look to complete a three-game sweep and surge past the host Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card standings when the clubs meet on Sunday for the finale of their series. Houston posted its third consecutive victory Saturday after losing six of its previous seven games, edging Seattle 2-1 to pull even with Detroit and the Mariners and within three games of Baltimore and Toronto for a wild-card spot.

The Astros managed only five hits in their latest win, with Yuli Gurriel's two-run single in the sixth inning giving them all the runs they needed. Seattle has struggled to score runs of late, totaling three over its last three games while being outscored 8-1 in the first two contests against the Astros. Nori Aoki registered his second three-hit performance in seven games and Seth Smith added a pair of hits, but the rest of the Mariners notched a mere two and the club has totaled 10 thus far in the set. The AL West rivals meet in Houston for a three-game series from Sept. 26-28.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Doug Fister (12-11, 4.17 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (4-1, 4.10)

Fister's three-start losing streak ended Monday as he settled for a no-decision against Texas after giving up three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. It was an improved effort by the 32-year-old Californian, who was battered for 18 runs - 15 earned - over 12 1/3 frames during his skid and has not worked more than five innings since tossing seven scoreless in a win at Pittsburgh on Aug. 22. Fister improved to 4-1 in six career starts against the Mariners on July 15, when he yielded three runs and five hits in five innings at Seattle.

Miranda won his third consecutive start on Monday, scattering three hits over six scoreless innings on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. The 27-year-old Cuban has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his seven starts for Seattle, as well as his one relief appearance. Miranda, who never has faced Houston, is 3-0 with a 3.65 ERA in five games (four starts) at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano had recorded just one RBI in his last 11 contests.

2. Houston 2B Jose Altuve leads the AL with a .340 average despite his 0-for-3 performance on Saturday.

3. Seattle 1B Adam Lind has been kept out of the starting lineup for five straight games due to a sprained index finger.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Mariners 2