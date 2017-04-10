Preview: Astros at Mariners

The Houston Astros rallied to avoid getting swept last time out and look to build off that emotion when they visit the struggling Seattle Mariners for their home opener on Monday. The Astros, who took three of four from Seattle in the season-opening series, knocked off Kansas City 5-4 in 12 innings on Sunday after dropping the first two contests of the set.

“It’s a momentum thing,” Houston's Jake Marisnick, who homered in the ninth inning on Sunday to tie the game, told reporters. “We’ve got good energy going into this road trip, and to feed off a win like this is going to be big. Looking at last year, we know how important it is to get off to a good start, and this win will help us.” Seattle (1-6) is looking for some type of spark after giving up 20 runs while getting swept in a three-game road series by the Los Angeles Angels. The Mariners are last in the league with a .178 team batting average and are waiting for sluggers Nelson Cruz (2-for-25, 11 strikeouts) and Kyle Seager (3-for-23, five strikeouts) to start heating up at the plate. Seattle will turn to James Paxton to stop the bleeding on Monday while the Astros send Charlie Morton to the mound in their first road game.

TV: 5:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Charlie Morton (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (0-0, 0.00)

Morton was solid in his Houston debut, allowing two runs and five hits with four strikeouts and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Mariners. The 33-year-old New Jersey native, who is 46-71 lifetime after spending last season with Philadelphia, will be making his second career appearance versus Seattle. Jean Segura is 5-for-25 with a homer and Cruz just 1-for-6 versus Morton, who needs one inning to reach 900 in his career.

Paxton pitched six scoreless innings in a no-decision against Morton and the Astros on Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk. The 28-year-old Canadian, who matched his career high with six wins last season and owns 18 victories overall, struck out five in his 2017 debut that encompassed 100 pitches. George Springer is just 3-for-15 but has homered twice versus Paxton, who is 1-2 with a 5.82 ERA in three career starts against the Astros.

WALK-OFFS

1. Houston RHP Chris Devenski has recorded 14 strikeouts and just one walk in eight innings after notching the win on Sunday.

2. Seattle OF Mitch Haniger has homered in three of his last four games, registering four RBIs in that span.

3. Springer tied the franchise record with four blasts - three of the leadoff variety - in the first seven contests of the season.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Astros 2