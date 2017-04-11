Preview: Astros at Mariners

Scott Servais told reporters he was confident in his team's ability to rebound following his team's gut-wrenching ninth-inning collapse on Sunday, and the Seattle Mariners spent the latter part of Monday's impressive win proving their manager correct. Coming off their most complete victory of the season, the Mariners attempt to win back-to-back games for the first time Tuesday, when they continue their three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros.

Seattle blew a 9-3 ninth-inning lead in Sunday's series finale with the Los Angeles Angels and went on to suffer its sixth loss in seven games, matching the club's worst seven-game start since 2004 and wasting what was by far its best offensive performance. "With what happened this last week and especially (Sunday), we needed to bounce back, and I felt strongly that we would," Servais told reporters after the Mariners blanked Houston 6-0 on Monday, scoring all of their runs after the fourth inning. The Astros contributed to Seattle's early misery by winning their first three meetings of the season at Minute Maid Park, but they have since dropped four of five overall after Monday's shutout loss. After adding the likes of Brian McCann and Carlos Beltran to an already talented lineup in the offseason, Houston was expected to possess a potent offense, but the club has yet to top five runs and is averaging a league-low 2.6.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ROOT Northwest (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Joe Musgrove (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Ariel Miranda (0-0, 3.60)

Musgrove settled for a no-decision during his 84-pitch outing in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Seattle, yielding two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings. It was a step back for the California native, who went 3-0 with a 2.08 ERA in seven turns during the spring, but more in line with his 4-4, 4.06 marks from his rookie campaign in 2016. Last week's start was the first against the Mariners for Musgrove, who struggled the most against Mitch Haniger (2-for-2, solo homer).

Miranda also did not factor in the decision in his showdown with Musgrove on Thursday, surrendering two runs on five hits and three walks in five frames. The 28-year-old Cuban, who is filling in for injured starter Drew Smyly, is 5-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 13 career appearances (11 starts) since being acquired from Baltimore in July. Miranda's best effort to this point of his career came on Sept. 18 against the Astros as he recorded the win after permitting two runs and registering a career-high eight strikeouts over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz singled in each of his last three at-bats Monday after opening the season in a 2-for-26 slump.

2. Houston is 1-4 this season when facing a left-handed starter and 3-0 against right-handers.

3. Seattle SS Jean Segura is considered day-to-day after straining his right hamstring in Monday's home opener. Segura (.313) is the only Mariners regular batting over .258.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Astros 4