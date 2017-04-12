At least from the Seattle Mariners' perspective, perhaps the best part of playing seven of their first 10 games against the Houston Astros is the fact they only will have to see George Springer 12 more times - at the most - over their final 152 contests. The major-league home run leader looks to continue his early domination of an American League West rival Wednesday, when the Astros visit the Mariners for the rubber match of their three-game series.

Springer entered this season with 11 home runs in 45 games against the Mariners - his highest total against any opponent - with eight coming at the historically pitcher-friendly Safeco Field. The No. 11 overall pick of the 2011 draft has accelerated that pace dramatically in 2017 by clubbing four homers in six meetings with Seattle - including three of his four leadoff homers through his team's first nine games of the season, which is a major-league record. Springer's league-best fifth blast came in Tuesday's 7-5 victory, although Houston needed a four-run sixth inning to give it enough cushion to withstand another shaky ninth by closer Ken Giles. Seattle's struggles against the Astros - the club has dropped four of the teams' six meetings thus far - has it off to its worst nine-game start since the 2011 team also lost seven of nine out of the gate.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston, Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Mike Fiers (0-1, 1.50 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (0-1, 5.40)

Fiers recorded a quality start in his season debut against Kansas City on Friday, yielding two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings while extending his streak of not issuing more than three free passes to 35 consecutive starts. The Floridian posted a career-high 11 victories in 2016 in his first full season with Houston and was sharp in spring training as well (1-0, 1.98 ERA). Fiers picked up his only victory in three starts last year against the Mariners at Seattle, working six scoreless frames.

Gallardo took the loss in his season debut Friday versus the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three runs and eight hits while walking a pair over five innings on the road. The 2010 All-Star struggled last year in his only season with Baltimore (6-8, 5.42 ERA in 23 starts) and wasn't any better in spring training last month, going 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA in five exhibition outings. Gallardo has enjoyed more success versus Houston in his career than against any other team, however, posting a 15-5 record and 3.15 ERA in 22 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros DH Carlos Beltran's RBI single in the ninth inning Tuesday pushed him past Joe DiMaggio (1,537) for sole possession of 49th place on the all-time RBI list.

2. Seattle SS/OF Taylor Motter went 3-for-4 with three doubles Tuesday in his first start at shortstop in place of Jean Segura, who was placed on the disabled list earlier in the day with a strained right hamstring.

3. Springer hit his 13th career leadoff homer Tuesday, tying him with Terry Puhl for second place in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Astros 4, Mariners 3