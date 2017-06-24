The Seattle Mariners are one of the hottest teams in baseball and look for their seventh consecutive victory when they host the Houston Astros on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Seattle experienced few issues in the opener against the team with the best record in the majors by drubbing Houston 13-3 on Friday.

The hot-hitting Mike Zunino belted a three-run homer to break open the game, and Ben Gamel (15-game hitting streak) and Kyle Seager also went deep to fuel the Mariners' 16-hit attack. Zunino, a poor offensive performer entering the month, has recorded nine homers and 29 RBIs in June - with the latter total just four shy of the franchise mark for any month. Houston (50-25) had its four-game winning streak halted and allowed the most runs it has all season. Josh Reddick notched two hits in the opener and is 7-for-13 with three doubles, one triple and one homer in three games since returning from the 7-day concussion list.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Astros RH Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1, 2.58 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Sam Gaviglio (3-1, 3.43)

McCullers (lower back) will be activated prior to the contest to make his first starting assignment since June 8. The 23-year-old has won his last four decisions and is limiting hitters to a .207 average. McCullers beat Seattle on April 4, when he gave up one run and five hits over six innings to improve to 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA in six career outings and has been dominating Nelson Cruz (1-for-10) while struggling with Robinson Cano (7-for-16).

Gaviglio settled for a no-decision against Detroit in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and three hits over five innings. The 27-year-old has won his last three decisions and allowed two or fewer runs in five of his seven big-league turns. Gaviglio is 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in four home starts.

1. The Mariners activated RHP Felix Hernandez (shoulder) prior to Friday's game - he gave up three runs over six innings - and optioned RHP Andrew Moore to Triple-A Tacoma.

2. Houston CF George Springer (hand) played on Friday - one day after departing with an injury - and went 1-for-5.

3. Seattle 1B Danny Valencia matched his career high of four hits for the fourth time this season.

PREDICTION: Astros 7, Mariners 5