Seager’s two HRs help Mariners halt eight-game skid

SEATTLE -- Struggling Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager needed 66 at-bats before hitting his first home run of the season in the seventh inning on Wednesday afternoon.

Two innings later, Seager did it again to single-handedly bring the Mariners’ offense back from the dead and Seattle snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros.

Seager’s walk-off, three-run homer off Houston closer Josh Fields with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Seattle (8-13) its first lead of the three-game series and sent the 13,739 fans home on a winning note as the Mariners head into an off day.

“It’s definitely good timing,” Seager said. “It’s always good to win.”

For Seager and the Mariners, it could not have happened in more dramatic fashion. After Seattle fell behind 3-0, he hit a two-run homer off Houston starter Jarred Cosart in the seventh and provided the Mariners’ first walk-off win with the three-run shot in the ninth.

“I can’t say enough about Seager,” said Seattle starter Chris Young, who gave the Mariners seven quality innings but did not factor in the decision. “With the way he’s been battling and grinding, he’s a true professional. He picked us up today.”

Seattle had not led for any of the 26 innings of the series leading up to Wednesday’s ninth-inning heroics. It also marked the first time in five games that the Mariners scored more than two runs.

“The fact is, you’re going to have losing streaks during the season,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “How you deal with them will define what kind of team you’re going to be.”

Reliever Fernando Rodney (1-1) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth for Seattle.

Cosart bounced back from the worst start of his young career by allowing two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Cosart, who lasted just one-third of an inning the last time out, had a shutout until Seager took him deep for a two-run homer with one out in the seventh.

Seager’s home run came after a solo shot from the Astros’ Chris Carter in the top of the seventh gave Houston (7-15) a 3-0 lead. Carter continued his two-year assault on Seattle pitching. Since the beginning of last season, Carter hit .372 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in Seattle.

Houston’s Jason Castro drove in two runs with a third-inning double, giving him five RBIs in the three-game series.

Control problems caught up to Young in the third, when he gave up three walks and the two-run double to Castro to put Seattle in a 2-0 deficit.

Young (0-1) settled down to pitch seven innings, allowing three runs and four hits. He gave up five walks while striking out six.

“The first three (innings) were pretty bad,” Young said. “The last four, it started to click in a little bit.”

Fields (1-1) suffered the loss after giving up hits to three of the four batters he faced.

Seattle’s Robinson Cano and Corey Hart greeted him with back-to-back singles to open the bottom of the ninth, then Seager followed a Justin Smoak strikeout with the three-run homer.

“That stuff’s going to happen,” Fields said. “You’re not going to go out and throw zeroes all the time. You’ve got to have a short memory.”

Fields was pitching for the third game in a row, but he said the extended work did not play a factor in his Wednesday outing. He felt good with his pitches until the fastball that he left up in the strike zone on his first pitch to Seager in the ninth.

“As soon as he hit it,” Fields said, “I knew he gave it a ride. Nothing else I could do after that.”

Astros manager Bo Porter called the walk-off loss “concerning. The most demoralizing loss in baseball is a late-inning loss when you have the game won.”

NOTES: The Astros are 8-7 in games when they hit a home run this season, as compared with 0-8 in games when they go homerless. ... In search of an offensive spark, the Mariners shook up their lineup again before Wednesday’s game. SS Brad Miller was back in the No. 2 hole, with LF Dustin Ackley dropping back down to No. 8. Nick Franklin also got his first start in right field. ... Castro’s two-run double in the third inning gave him five RBIs in the three-game series. ... Astros LF Alex Presley made his third consecutive start on Wednesday. ... The Mariners have an off-day on Thursday before hosting Texas on Friday night. ... Houston ended its six-game road trip with a 2-4 record. The Astros will host Oakland on Thursday.