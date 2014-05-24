Rare Bloomquist homer backs Hernandez, Mariners

SEATTLE -- Shortstop Willie Bloomquist ended a 2 1/2-year home run drought and starting pitcher Felix Hernandez turned in another solid outing to pick up his third consecutive win as the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Friday night.

Bloomquist’s first home run since Aug. 10, 2011, drove in two runs while giving Seattle a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. It ended a streak of 626 consecutive at-bats without a homer for Bloomquist, who now has 17 home runs in his 13-year career.

“He’s by no means a power hitter,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said, “but he’s a professional hitter.”

Bloomquist and third baseman Kyle Seager each drove in three runs for the Mariners (24-23).

Hernandez (6-1) gave up one run and five hits with nine strikeouts in eight innings. He has now won three starts in a row, the last two of which have seen him go eight innings.

“Felix was pretty darn good tonight -- in a lot of different ways,” McClendon said. “His pitch count (102) was efficient, and he fielded the ball with his glove and his legs. So he was pretty good.”

Hernandez was wearing an ice pack on his left calf after a game. He took two low line drives off the body. A sixth-inning liner off the bat of Houston’s Jason Castro did little damage, and Hernandez was able to stay in the game after a Jose Altuve single off his left calf in the eighth.

Afterward, Hernandez said he would be fine.

“A little bruised, but it’s good,” he said. “It’s going to be good.”

Bloomquist’s two-run shot came against Houston starter Rudy Owens, who made his major-league debut after being called up from Triple-A earlier in the day to fill in for injured Brad Peacock. Owens (0-1) ended up being charged with five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and two walks.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Owens, whose parents drove from Phoenix in a rented van to see the performance. “It’s been a frustrating road, to say the least. But I‘m happy with the way it worked out.”

The Mariners led 3-1 with one out in the sixth when Owens gave up a double off the top of the center-field wall to Seattle catcher Mike Zunino. McClendon challenged the call, which was upheld when replays showed that Zunino’s ball hit the top of the wall but did not go over.

With Zunino standing on second base, Bloomquist hit the first pitch he saw just inside the left-field foul pole for a two-run homer and a 5-1 Seattle lead.

He said after the win that home runs are not typically a part of his game.

“It’s not my swing, but I’ll take them when they come -- if they come,” Bloomquist said.

Seager added an RBI single in the seventh as the Mariners won for the fourth time in five games.

Hernandez went eight innings, marking the third time in 11 starts this season that he has completed at least eight innings.

Two Seattle relievers finished the ninth.

Owens spent the past three seasons at Triple-A. A stress fracture in his foot limited him to four games in 2013. He was optioned back to Triple-A immediately after the game, with Brett Oberholtzer being recalled to start Saturday in Seattle.

“I kind of knew something was up,” Owens said of being sent back down after the game. “I was hoping for the best, but I kind of knew it would happen.”

The Mariners welcomed Owens with two runs in the bottom of the first for a quick 2-0 lead. Owens retired the first two batters he faced before Seattle put together three consecutive hits with two outs, culminating with Seager’s two-run single to center field.

Houston got a run back in the top of the third when Altuve cut the deficit to 2-1 with an RBI single off Hernandez.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bloomquist put the Mariners ahead 3-1 with a sacrifice fly.

The Astros stranded runners on base in four of the first five innings, two of which saw center fielder Dexter Fowler strike out looking with runners on second base. After Hernandez caught Fowler looking in the fifth, the Houston outfielder jawed with home-plate umpire Eric Cooper but did not get tossed from the game.

With singles in the first and third innings, Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano turned in his 19th multiple-hit game while reaching base for the 30th game in a row.

NOTES: Right forearm soreness caused Houston’s Brad Peacock to be scratched from his scheduled start Friday night. Manager Bo Porter said the injury is not believed to be serious and added that Peacock is likely to be available for his next scheduled start in five days. ... LHP Rudy Owens was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday to take Peacock’s turn in the rotation. To make room for Owens on the roster, Houston optioned RHP Josh Zeid to Triple-A. ... Owens flew in from New Orleans on Thursday, and he was scheduled to be headed back to Triple-A sometime Saturday. LHP Brett Oberholtzer was recalled late Friday night to make Saturday’s start. ... LHP Dallas Keuchel, who was originally scheduled to start for the Astros on Saturday, will now start Sunday as the rotation is being moved back one day to accommodate Oberholtzer. ... Astros OF George Springer (hip flexor) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game on Friday. ... Struggling Mariners SS Brad Miller sat on the bench again Friday, marking the second game in a row that he has been benched. Veteran Willie Bloomquist got the start on Friday while Miller tries to find an answer for his .156 batting average. ... The bottom of the first inning on Friday led off with a historical matchup of players wearing No. 99. Houston starter Rudy Owens, called up earlier in the day, was wearing the number -- as was Seattle leadoff hitter James Jones. It marked the first time in Major League history that two players wearing a No. 99 jersey squared off.