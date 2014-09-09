Miller drives in three as Mariners top Astros

SEATTLE -- As the Seattle Mariners battled their way into the postseason picture, shortstop Brad Miller spent a good part of August watching from the bench after losing his starting job.

With a second chance to shine, Miller is making the most of his opportunity.

The second-year player delivered again Monday night, when he drove in Seattle’s first three runs -- two of them coming on a go-ahead triple in the eighth inning -- to lead the Mariners to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros.

With the victory, the Mariners (79-64) closed within one game of the Oakland A’s for the first American League wild-card spot. Seattle maintained a half-game lead on the Detroit Tigers for the second wild card.

“We still have 20 or so games left, and my goal coming into the year was to play in October,” Miller said after going 2-for-4. “We’re in the thick of it, so it’s everything you could ask for.”

Miller, a starting shortstop turned utility infielder turned platoon player, lined a Tony Sipp pitch into right-center field to turn a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 lead. He came home on center fielder Austin Jackson’s RBI single in the next at-bat. Miller also hit an RBI single in the sixth to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Since Aug. 11, when Miller began splitting time with rookie Chris Taylor at shortstop following a prolonged stint on the bench, Miller is hitting .359.

“I’ve said all along, and a lot of people said I was crazy, that I believe he’s an offensive player in this league,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of Miller, who was hitting .204 when the Mariners called up Taylor and eventually gave him the full-time starting job. “He struggled a little bit early, but he’s starting to pay off now.”

Miller got a chance to be the hero in the eighth after Houston’s bullpen delivered back-to-back, one-out walks to catcher Mike Zunino and right fielder Michael Saunders. Pinch runner James Jones, who came on for Zunino, stole second and third base, leaving runners on the corners when Miller stepped to the plate with one out.

He hit Sipp’s 2-1 pitch toward the right-center-field gap. Houston right fielder Jake Marisnick was playing a step or two in because of the runner at third base. The ball rolled all the way to the wall, bringing home Jones and Saunders.

“(Marisnick) was playing me pretty shallow,” Miller said. “I was just hoping it would get by him.”

Mariners closer Fernando Rodney survived two ninth-inning hits to earn his 44th save of the season. Seattle reliever Danny Farquhar (3-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

Houston reliever Michael Foltynewicz (0-1) was charged with the loss after walking the only batter he faced on a night when the Astros (63-81) used seven pitchers and walked six batters.

“The walks caught up with us tonight,” said Houston interim manager Tom Lawless, who fell to 4-2 since replacing Bo Porter.

Seattle starter Felix Hernandez threw six scoreless innings and allowed just five hits but struggled at times with his command. He needed 99 pitches to get through the sixth, leaving with a 1-0 lead.

Hernandez struck out eight and walked four.

“My command was not there a little bit,” Hernandez said, “but I made adjustments and threw strikes.”

Houston starter Brad Peacock struck out six and didn’t allow a run over his five-inning, 92-pitch outing. Since Aug. 22, Peacock has lowered his ERA from 5.47 to 4.80.

“He did his job,” Lawless said. “He battled the best pitcher in baseball and left it a tied game.”

Miller ended 15 consecutive scoreless innings for Seattle with a two-out, RBI single in the sixth. Miller drove in teammate Logan Morrison from second base to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Houston left fielder Robbie Grossman tied the score twice in the top of the seventh -- first, with an apparent solo home run, then while scoring from third on a sacrifice fly after the homer was ruled a triple via instant replay.

Grossman’s one-out fly ball to right field went over the fence, but Seattle right fielder Michael Saunders used his glove to bring the ball back into play. Umpires ruled the hit a home run as Grossman ran around the bases, but replays showed that Saunders actually caught the ball in his glove momentarily before losing his grip on it as the ball flew back into play.

After umpires reversed the call and gave Grossman a triple, McClendon came storming out of the dugout in protest, saying that Grossman should not be awarded third base because umpires ruled the play a home run as the runner rounded second base. McClendon was ejected.

“I‘m flabbergasted, totally confused,” McClendon said after the game. “We were told in spring training that when a home run is signaled, play stops. (Grossman) was between first and second base. Our player (Saunders) stopped, so I don’t know how you rule (Grossman) got to third base there. That’s all I‘m going to say about that.”

Grossman went 3-for-5.

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano turned in his 53rd multiple-hit game with a double and a single while going 2-for-4.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve went 0-for-3, ending his 14-game hitting streak, though his seventh-inning sacrifice fly scored Grossman. Altuve came up with one out and two on in the ninth but lined out to third base.

NOTES: Seattle activated OF Michael Saunders (strained oblique) from the 15-day disabled list and started him in right field. Saunders, whose return was delayed by an ailment called Fifth disease that he contracted from his newborn daughter, hit eighth in the lineup and went 1-for-2 with two walks. ... Mariners LF Dustin Ackley is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on his injured ankle after missing Sunday’s game and being held out of the lineup Monday. ... The Astros’ tentative 2015 schedule begins with a three-game home series against the Cleveland Indians. ... Seattle is due to open 2015 at home against the Los Angeles Angels.