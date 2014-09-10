McHugh, Astros slow Mariners

SEATTLE -- The last time Houston Astros starter Collin McHugh pitched at Safeco Field, the minor league journeyman responded to an April call-up by throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings and fanning a career-high 12 batters.

Five months later, having established himself as one of the best rookie pitchers in the American League, McHugh was back in Seattle and at it again.

The 27-year-old right-hander earned his fifth win in his past six starts, allowing just two hits and one run over eight innings to beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 Tuesday night.

McHugh got a lot of help from shortstop Jonathan Villar, who not only made two hit-saving plays in the field but also delivered the game-winning single in the top of the ninth.

“Villar played his tail off,” McHugh said. “He got me off the hook. A really great night.”

Villar’s tiebreaking his with two outs helped the Astros (64-81) earn their third one-run victory in a span of five games.

“He has to feel good about himself,” Houston interim manager Tom Lawless said of Villar. “We need to talk to him and remind him how good he was (Tuesday). He can be that player every day if his focus and concentration are like that every night.”

McHugh (9-9) issued no walks and struck out four. He improved to 2-0 with a 0.61 ERA in two starts at Safeco Field this season.

McHugh is 6-2 with a 1.69 ERA since the beginning of August.

Mariners first baseman Logan Morrison broke up McHugh’s shutout bid with a eighth-inning home run that tied the score 1-1. Morrison’s seventh home run of the season came with one out on a 1-0 pitch.

“Pretty frustrating,” McHugh said of the solo homer. “You battle through eight innings and make one mistake like that. You tip your hat to (Morrison).”

Seattle’s bullpen got the first two outs of the ninth inning before reliever Yoervis Medina walked first baseman Jon Singleton and allowed an infield single to third baseman Matt Dominguez to put runners on the corners for Villar. The shortstop hit a 1-1 pitch on a hop over the mitt of diving second baseman Robinson Cano for an RBI single.

“We had the matchup we wanted,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We had the ground ball we wanted. It just took a bad hop. It was a tough break.”

Medina (4-3) allowed two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

“Just one of those nights for him,” McClendon said. “Just didn’t have his stuff.”

Houston reliever Josh Fields pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned his third save of the season.

Seattle shortstop Brad Miller, who had two home runs in three career at-bats against Fields heading into the game, opened the ninth with a deep fly ball to center field, but Dexter Fowler caught it on the warning track. Fields then got Mariners center fielder Austin Jackson to strike out and left fielder Endy Chavez to ground out to Villar to finish off the win.

The Mariners (79-65) dropped out of the second spot in the American League wild-card standings. The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals, who are tied atop the AL Central, own a half-game lead over Seattle. The Oakland A‘s, who hold the top wild-card spot, opened up a two-game lead over the Mariners.

Singleton, who finished 2-for-3, drove in the first run of the game with a fourth-inning double.

He appeared to have another hit and RBI in the sixth inning, when he initially was ruled to have beaten a throw to first base for an infield single that scored Chris Carter from second base. However, after a challenge from Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, umpires looked at the replay and overturned the ruling -- resulting in the third out of the inning while wiping the run off the board.

Seattle starter Roenis Elias allowed one run on six hits in six innings but left the game with the Mariners trailing 1-0.

Houston (64-81) improved to 5-2 under Lawless, with three of the wins coming by a one-run margin.

Villar made diving stops to rob Jackson (in the sixth) and right fielder Michael Saunders (in the eighth) of base hits.

“For him to be able to even get to those balls, much less throw them out, is unbelievable,” McHugh said.

Seattle used two big defensive plays to get out of the fifth inning. With one out and a runner on first base, Jackson tracked down a long fly ball hit by Jose Altuve for the second out of the inning, earning a long ovation from the crowd and from Elias on the mound. Elias then picked off Robbie Grossman leaning off first base for the third out of the inning.

Despite the possible playoff implications, only 11,345 fans showed up for Tuesday night’s game.

NOTES: Astros GM Jeff Luhnow told the Houston Chronicle his organization is leaning toward hiring a manager with previous major league experience as either a manager or bench coach. Houston fired manager Bo Porter last week. ... An MRI on Seattle LF Dustin Ackley’s injured ankle revealed bone spurs. The diagnosis means Ackley probably won’t need surgery, but he is expected to be out for at least a few more days. Ackley was not in the lineup for the third consecutive game. ... Houston RHP Nick Tropeano is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday night in the series finale. ... The Mariners and Astros get Thursday off -- the final off day for both teams in the regular season. ... Seattle OF James Jones stole his 24th and 25th bases Monday, giving him a major-league-best 96.2 stolen-base percentage. ... Commissioner Bud Selig will be in Seattle on Wednesday as part of his final tour before officially retiring.